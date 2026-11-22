The death toll in the ​boat mishap that occurred in Ayama, Bayelsa State, on Friday, November 20, has risen to 24.

The boat, which was said to have been overcrowded, was carrying passengers heading from Ayama to Ukubie community for a funeral when it capsized.

Police had previously ​given a death toll of four and said ​the boat had suffered a mechanical failure.

However, in a statement released, the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA says 24 bodies have so far been recovered from the river.

NEMA says more than 40 are still missing.

The governor of Bayelsa ‌State, ⁠Douye Diri, visited the scene on Saturday and ordered an investigation into the cause of the accident, which he said “should ​not have occurred ​if ⁠every department of government at the federal, state and local government ​diligently did their job”, according to ​a ⁠statement from his office.