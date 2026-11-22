Troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE (OPEP) have foiled a suspected kidnapping attempt at Tafawa Balewa Memorial Commercial College, Samaru, in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Security analyst Zagazola Makama disclosed this in a report on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

The incident occurred at about 11:56 p.m. on November 18, following reports of suspicious movements by unidentified criminals around the school premises.

The troops of Sector 7 swiftly responded to the report and moved to the school, forcing the suspected criminals to abandon their mission and flee.

The troops subsequently conducted a thorough search of the school premises and surrounding areas but made no contact with the fleeing suspects.

A headcount was also conducted by the school authorities in collaboration with the troops, with no student or other occupant recorded missing.

The troops have continued to dominate the area to prevent further criminal activities, while efforts are ongoing to coordinate with 97 Battalion and 2 Nigerian Military Police Brigade to strengthen security in the general area, which falls within their respective areas of responsibility.