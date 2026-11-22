Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has taken his dispute with the leadership of The Fountain of Life Church to the Federal High Court in Lagos, challenging the validity of meetings and resolutions that led to his removal as senior pastor.
The suit, marked FHC/LAG/CS/1568/2026, was filed in Lagos on Friday, November 29, 2026 by the Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church and Odukoya as claimants.
The defendants are Tolu Odukoya, Biodun Balogun, Biodun Awosika, Rotimi Okpaise, Tobi Enuha, Gbenga Onabanjo, Fred Ohiani and Akin Osinbajo.
He is asking the court to determine whether resolutions reached at meetings allegedly convened by the “Concerned Trustees of the Fountain of Life Church” on January 22, February 28 and November 16, 2026, have any legal or binding effect on the church
Odukoya is also asking the court to determine whether the Board of Trustees could remove a senior pastor through a resolution without following the procedure contained in Article VII, Section 39 of the church’s constitution, read alongside Article VIII, Sections 45(c) and (g).
He is seeking injunctions preventing the defendants from taking further steps to enforce the decisions reached at the disputed meetings and a November 17 letter communicating the decision to him.
The Federal High Court case comes two days after a separate proceeding at the Lagos State High Court resulted in an interim order restricting Odukoya from presenting himself as the church’s senior pastor and spiritual head.
Justice O. O. Adewunmi-Oshin issued the order on November 18 following an application by the Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church.
The court also restrained Odukoya from interfering with the church’s governance, administration and activities.
The order was granted ex parte, meaning it was made at an initial stage without hearing Odukoya before it was issued. The matter was adjourned until December 1 for mention.
The legal dispute followed the November 17 announcement by a faction of the church’s trustees that Odukoya was no longer recognised as senior pastor.
The trustees said their decision followed a review of the church’s constitution and a recording made by the late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, in December 2021.
According to the trustees, the recording contained succession instructions that had not been presented when Jimmy was appointed senior pastor in September 2023.
The trustees said the late founder had designated another person to succeed him, while assigning Jimmy administrative and youth-ministry responsibilities under the succession arrangement.
Odukoya rejected the decision, arguing that the announcement did not constitute a valid decision of the church’s Board of Trustees.
He also alleged that members behind the removal had themselves been instructed to resign since March 2026 over alleged violations of the church’s constitution and founding principles.
The trustees subsequently appointed Pastor Rotimi Okpaise to oversee the church’s interim spiritual and administrative leadership pending the completion of processes for a substantive leadership structure.
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Shame shame shame
Shameless people…they have turned church into business house.
All these fight is not even about the wellbeing of the led... but their selfish interest, Again Pastor jimmy is not helping matter here...wears dreadlocks, perms hair, ear rings, nose rings, womanizes, multiple marriages. Habaaa
Family and business matter. Please don't tack it "church".
So if they reinstate him as the senior pastor, how does he lead people who said you have gone against what the church stands for. As a senior pastor of a church, you lead by example. You don't divorce your wife and marry another while the woman is still alive. May the church his father and mother worked so hard to build never crumble. May God take over and bring peace to the fountain of life church and may the devil not tear the siblings apart 🙏
Business Centre
Can the courts have jurisdiction in religious affairs?! This is beyond ridiculing what the church stands for and destroying a legacy. I guess it's become, "if I cant have it, I will destroy it!" Fat shame!!! This is not Christianity, pride being one of the deadliest sin.
Na wa truly church business is moni
Everything wrong with contemporary clergy and the church establishment... They treat the church as a business, and succession is mostly about family, keeping the wealth within the family.
Anyone who is surprised by the unfolding events in these business centers called churches should take a seat, grab some popcorn, and wait for the RCCG.
You don't know what you talking about..and if you not careful words that live will work against you
November 29th 2026.. isn't here yet...is that a typo or am i living in the past
See the children of God that are leading siners to heaven. They don't appear as those who know the way, talk less of leading others. All I see is pocket matter
All of una no fine and una Mama fine well well, una resemble una papa people. Strong body, na why the guy gym, do earring , tattoo , do hair in an effort to look attractive for women. But he’s arrogant oo Kai just watch his videos and see body language and his talks even his preaching .May God settle them . The father did not plan his succession well , na why fight dey if sa he call everybody do video , everybody present show for the video . Noise no go dey
This is one of the issues with one man church business, Dem don see money Dem wan die there
It shouldnt get to this level, respect the altar of the most high GOD which you claim to serve.
Stomach infrastructure pastors. If he was there to serve he would step down honourably and support whoever the governing council chooses. But no, it has to be him or nobody else. Arrogant selfish bastards.
This is clear that church is a business. Fighting over inheritance, typical