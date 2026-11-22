Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has taken his dispute with the leadership of The Fountain of Life Church to the Federal High Court in Lagos, challenging the validity of meetings and resolutions that led to his removal as senior pastor.





The suit, marked FHC/LAG/CS/1568/2026, was filed in Lagos on Friday, November 29, 2026 by the Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church and Odukoya as claimants.





The defendants are Tolu Odukoya, Biodun Balogun, Biodun Awosika, Rotimi Okpaise, Tobi Enuha, Gbenga Onabanjo, Fred Ohiani and Akin Osinbajo.

He is asking the court to determine whether resolutions reached at meetings allegedly convened by the “Concerned Trustees of the Fountain of Life Church” on January 22, February 28 and November 16, 2026, have any legal or binding effect on the church

Odukoya is also asking the court to determine whether the Board of Trustees could remove a senior pastor through a resolution without following the procedure contained in Article VII, Section 39 of the church’s constitution, read alongside Article VIII, Sections 45(c) and (g).

He is seeking injunctions preventing the defendants from taking further steps to enforce the decisions reached at the disputed meetings and a November 17 letter communicating the decision to him.

The Federal High Court case comes two days after a separate proceeding at the Lagos State High Court resulted in an interim order restricting Odukoya from presenting himself as the church’s senior pastor and spiritual head.

Justice O. O. Adewunmi-Oshin issued the order on November 18 following an application by the Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church.

The court also restrained Odukoya from interfering with the church’s governance, administration and activities.

The order was granted ex parte, meaning it was made at an initial stage without hearing Odukoya before it was issued. The matter was adjourned until December 1 for mention.

The legal dispute followed the November 17 announcement by a faction of the church’s trustees that Odukoya was no longer recognised as senior pastor.

The trustees said their decision followed a review of the church’s constitution and a recording made by the late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, in December 2021.

According to the trustees, the recording contained succession instructions that had not been presented when Jimmy was appointed senior pastor in September 2023.

The trustees said the late founder had designated another person to succeed him, while assigning Jimmy administrative and youth-ministry responsibilities under the succession arrangement.

Odukoya rejected the decision, arguing that the announcement did not constitute a valid decision of the church’s Board of Trustees.

He also alleged that members behind the removal had themselves been instructed to resign since March 2026 over alleged violations of the church’s constitution and founding principles.

The trustees subsequently appointed Pastor Rotimi Okpaise to oversee the church’s interim spiritual and administrative leadership pending the completion of processes for a substantive leadership structure.