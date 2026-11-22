Former President Goodluck Jonathan has criticized Nigeria’s political class, asserting that deceitful governance and unfulfilled campaign promises have eroded the nation's international standing and turned it into a global laughing stock.

Delivering the keynote address on Saturday at the third edition of The Paul Alaje Colloquium (TPAC 2026), themed "The Brand: Nigeria", at the NAF Conference Centre in Kado, Abuja, Jonathan lamented that the country has lost much of the international respect it once commanded.

He faulted officeholders for habitually misleading citizens and acting contrary to their public pledges, warning that sustained dishonesty in public life will continue to stall national progress.

Calling for comprehensive reforms in leadership recruitment, credible elections, and internal party democracy, the former president stressed that Nigeria's political culture must shift toward merit, integrity, and inclusive governance rather than financial inducement and narrow sectional loyalties.

"Nigeria is a laughing stock because of dishonest leaders. We must reform our electoral credibility and a political culture that is more inclusive, rewards ideas, character and competence rather than money, patronage and sectional interests," Jonathan stated.



He added that restoring Nigeria's global reputation requires leaders who prioritize nation-building, institutional integrity, and public accountability over personal enrichment.