Former President Goodluck Jonathan has criticized Nigeria’s political class, asserting that deceitful governance and unfulfilled campaign promises have eroded the nation's international standing and turned it into a global laughing stock.
Delivering the keynote address on Saturday at the third edition of The Paul Alaje Colloquium (TPAC 2026), themed "The Brand: Nigeria", at the NAF Conference Centre in Kado, Abuja, Jonathan lamented that the country has lost much of the international respect it once commanded.
He faulted officeholders for habitually misleading citizens and acting contrary to their public pledges, warning that sustained dishonesty in public life will continue to stall national progress.
Calling for comprehensive reforms in leadership recruitment, credible elections, and internal party democracy, the former president stressed that Nigeria's political culture must shift toward merit, integrity, and inclusive governance rather than financial inducement and narrow sectional loyalties.
"Nigeria is a laughing stock because of dishonest leaders. We must reform our electoral credibility and a political culture that is more inclusive, rewards ideas, character and competence rather than money, patronage and sectional interests," Jonathan stated.
He added that restoring Nigeria's global reputation requires leaders who prioritize nation-building, institutional integrity, and public accountability over personal enrichment.
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HONESTLY, APC AND TINUBU ,HAVE TURNED THE COUNTRY TO A LAUGHING STOCK
ANOINTED PEOPLE CONGRESS (APC) ARE HERE TO SAVE YOUR WRETCHED HATE FILLED SOUL FROM THE HATE WEY DEY MAKE YOU CRY NON STOP.
WITH THE STRUCTURES ON GROUND CONTINUING TO GROW, APC WILL DOMINATE INTO THE 2039 ELECTORAL PERIOD WITH SUBSEQUENT LEADERS (COALITION INCLUDED) BUILDING ON THE GOOD FOUNDATION FOR NIGERIA PROGRESS. NO LAZY, NON PERFORMING, "NO IDEA" EX-GOVERNORS ACCEPTED. NA WHO GO CRY GO CRY.
With all his much talk about past struggles for democracy see what damages he has caused the country in just four years goes to show his efforts back then are all selfish and self centered...let him consider it a self sacrifice for wellbeing of humanity and resign beside he should know God will ask him to account for the sufferings he brought unto 200million of His creations
Thy should bring back firing squad for those criminals politicians looting our nation like what china did just imagine money for development looted by criminals politicians going abroad to buy properties for themselves
See who is talking about dishonesty? Because you chickened out by conceding power when you lost elections does not qualify you as a honest person. How did you and your wife make the billions of naira just by being the president ? In a sane country, you would have been in jail. Just close your mouth and enjoy your loot quietly and shamelessly.
ppl like you are one of the reason we are not moving forward in this country
Is it only dishonesty, what of drug lords, agbero, certificate falsifying, chronic borrowers, shameless liars,,,, etc The list is endless!!
All I this same Tinubu and APC government. What a shame! 😡
Well said ...We are currently in a pit!!
EBELE, YA WIFE BECOME MULTIMILLIONAIRE IN DOLLARS AFTER YA PRESIDENCY. MAKE YOU EXPLAIN TO US HOW SHE TAKE DO AM?
JONA, THE HYPOCRITE. UNDER HIM AS PRESIDENT, DIEZANI AND DASUKI ALMOST ROBBED THE COUNTRY BLIND.