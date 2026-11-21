Opposition politician Buba Galadima has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of neglecting children abducted from Mussa and Lassa communities in Borno State, calling for immediate action to secure their release.



Speaking at a town hall meeting organised by the Nigeria Democratic Coalition (NDC) in Maiduguri on Friday, November 20, Galadima alleged that the government’s response reflected unequal treatment of communities affected by insecurity.



He compared the handling of the Borno abductions with the response to an incident in Oyo State, claiming that the presidency had mobilised security chiefs to rescue children abducted there while failing to demonstrate similar urgency in Borno.



“The children in Mussa were abducted around the same time as the children in Oyo, (May 15, 2026) and the President deployed all security heads across the country with a matching order to secure their release,” he said.



“But for our children here in Borno, there is silence. We are being treated as foreigners from Chad, Cameroon, and Niger, we are told, without words, that we do not have the right to be protected in Nigeria.”



Galadima argued that the alleged disparity was particularly troubling because Vice-President Kashim Shettima is from Borno State.



He accused the administration of prioritising the rescue of children in Oyo while overlooking those abducted in Borno, describing the approach as segregation rather than leadership. He also urged residents to reject Tinubu politically, using strongly critical language to question support for the president.



Galadima called on the Federal Government to prioritise the safe return of the abducted children, warning that continued inaction could deepen feelings of marginalisation in Borno and the wider North-East.