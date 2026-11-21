Opposition politician Buba Galadima has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of neglecting children abducted from Mussa and Lassa communities in Borno State, calling for immediate action to secure their release.
Speaking at a town hall meeting organised by the Nigeria Democratic Coalition (NDC) in Maiduguri on Friday, November 20, Galadima alleged that the government’s response reflected unequal treatment of communities affected by insecurity.
He compared the handling of the Borno abductions with the response to an incident in Oyo State, claiming that the presidency had mobilised security chiefs to rescue children abducted there while failing to demonstrate similar urgency in Borno.
“The children in Mussa were abducted around the same time as the children in Oyo, (May 15, 2026) and the President deployed all security heads across the country with a matching order to secure their release,” he said.
“But for our children here in Borno, there is silence. We are being treated as foreigners from Chad, Cameroon, and Niger, we are told, without words, that we do not have the right to be protected in Nigeria.”
Galadima argued that the alleged disparity was particularly troubling because Vice-President Kashim Shettima is from Borno State.
He accused the administration of prioritising the rescue of children in Oyo while overlooking those abducted in Borno, describing the approach as segregation rather than leadership. He also urged residents to reject Tinubu politically, using strongly critical language to question support for the president.
Galadima called on the Federal Government to prioritise the safe return of the abducted children, warning that continued inaction could deepen feelings of marginalisation in Borno and the wider North-East.
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Old fool, this people keep playing dangerous games, why haven't you leaders of the north brought a solution to the kidnappings, no, you know this kidnappers and you are using them as a bargain.
It will be very foolhardy for our judges and government to allow Atiku to run, when there are tangible evidences to disqualify him. If they allow him run, even if he loses, it means that gentleman agreement of power rotating between the north and south is as good as gone. At this point, Nigeria doesn’t need such. When it’s four years time, the south should only allow the north to field candidates for the presidency.
Get your PVC and vote out the: Adulterated Political Class Assured Poverty Congress Asiwaju Political Cult Association of Political Criminals Another Plague Coming Anti Progress Community Another Power Collapse Atiku & Peter Criticizers
ANOINTED PEOPLE CONGRESS (APC) ARE HERE TO SAVE YOUR WRETCHED HATE FILLED SOUL FROM THE HATE WEY DEY MAKE YOU CRY NON STOP.
WITH THE STRUCTURES ON GROUND CONTINUING TO GROW, APC WILL DOMINATE INTO THE 2039 ELECTORAL PERIOD WITH SUBSEQUENT LEADERS (COALITION INCLUDED) BUILDING ON THE GOOD FOUNDATION FOR NIGERIA PROGRESS. NO LAZY, NON PERFORMING, "NO IDEA" EX-GOVERNORS ACCEPTED. NA WHO GO CRY GO CRY.
An evil demented old man, who is always spewing tribal bigotry, aimed at causing disaffection. Is Tinubu the cause of the self-inflicted terrorism and banditry in the North? This old fool never said anything against Buhari, who was the architect of the influx of terrorist Fulani herdsmen, while he was President, but now a southern President has to take the blame for their woes. The DSS should be picking up people like this, who are clearly enemies of the State.
Those mind those Fulani hypocrites in the north.
Idiot al taqiyya masters of deception. How many did Buhari rescue when the killing and kidnappings started under his watch
P-E-T-T-Y !!! I don't like this kind of kindergarten politics there are several cogent points PBAT could be nailed for by the oppositions but cos they all la k the wherewithal of good governance this is the kind of criticisms we get from both end. The present welfare and well-being situations of Nigerians is enough to discourage continuity of the present government from Presidency to all the governors endorsing the principal
Nah huna for north deh kidnap hunasef na
Really?! Is this fellow OK?
All you northern Fulani politicians that created terrorism in Nigeria should face the one in your region and leave other regions to face theirs as they want. You cannot create terrorism in Nigeria and expect a southerner to end it. It is just like telling a person who is only trained to dismantle bombs to create bombs.
Perfect description.
Deal with your terrorism you created.
I pity those who keep telling Mr. President that all is well with Nigeria and that the Northern Masses will vote for him. Mr. President should stop spending Money on Billboards, they aren't working. You do not Mount expensive Billboards everywhere for Hungry People to be looking at and expect them to Feed on your Pictures, when the reality on ground is Poverty as the People languish in hopelessness. No, the North will not. Only a Yoruba Man will be Hungry and still say he is my Brother, i will vote for him. I do not see him coming back, he is not Polling well in the other 5 Geopolitical Zones of Nigeria. The Buhari and Kwakwansiya Movement are already working together in the North-West and the North Central. The continuous detention of El-Rufai who is loved in the North Central is also not helping matters.
How long did it take Bihari to rescue some of the Chibok girls abi no be Northern Nigeria Chibok dey?
THIS OLD LOSER AND HIS RELIGIOUS COHORTS ACTIVITIES CREATED TERRORISM AND BANDITRY IN THE NORTHERN PART OF NIGERIA. NOT ALL OF CHIBOK KIDNAPPED VICTIMS HAVE RETURN TO DATE. GEJ AND PMB COULD NOT STOP THIS LOSER'S GANG CREATION IN THE NORTH BECAUSE OF OTHERS JUST LIKE THIS LOSER WHO FINANCE THE TERRORISM MOSTLY IN THE NORTH. LOSER WISH HIS GANG HAD THE SAME LEVEL OF INFLUENCE IN OYO STATE TO INFLICT THE CHIBOK LEVEL OF PAIN ON THE CITIZENS. LOSER HATES THE SOUTHERN SECURITY NETWORKS IN PLACE DUE TO THE COOPERATION OF SOUTHERN LEADERS. LOSER IS UNHAPPY WITH THE OUTCOME IN OYO.
So Galadinma can't remember that the VP Shetima who's from Borno State promised to tackle security while the President handles security. Funny old man