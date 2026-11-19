Vice-President Kashim Shettima has defended President Bola Tinubu against allegations of hostility towards the Igbo, saying he would not have allowed his son, Seyi, to marry an Igbo woman if he disliked the ethnic group.

Shettima made the remark on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at the All Progressives Congress’ SoluTinubu 2027 campaign rally in Awka, Anambra State, where he appealed to the South-East to support Tinubu’s re-election bid.

“President Tinubu is a friend of Ndigbo. His son, Seyi, is married to a lady of Igbo extraction. If he hates the Igbo, he couldn’t have allowed his son to marry an Igbo lady,” he said.

“So we are essentially one people. The Igbos are an essential component of the Nigerian configuration.”

Seyi is married to Layal Jade Tinubu, a Nigerian-Lebanese entrepreneur.

Layal's mother is said to hail from Anambra State.