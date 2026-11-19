The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians that it will remain politically neutral and conduct credible general elections in 2027, saying it will not serve the interests of either the ruling party or the opposition.



INEC Chairman Professor Joash Amupitan gave the assurance on Thursday, November 19, at the 2026 Annual Lecture and Awards of the Association of Corporate Online Editors (ACOE) in Abuja.



Represented by his Chief Press Secretary, Adebayo Oketola, Amupitan said the commission remained committed to institutional independence, compliance with the law and transparent election administration. He spoke on the theme “Roadmap to 2027: Strengthening Electoral Security Through Collaboration between INEC, the Media, and Political Parties for Credible and Hitch-Free Elections”.



Amupitan said INEC had conducted four major off-cycle elections and 16 legislative by-elections since its current leadership took office in October 2025. He said those exercises helped the commission identify operational weaknesses, review logistics and improve procedures ahead of the general elections.



He reiterated that presidential and National Assembly elections were scheduled for 16 January 2027, followed by governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections on 6 February. The chairman announced a nationwide mock accreditation and result transmission exercise for 28 November across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.



He said the commission had strengthened its result-uploading and validation procedures to address concerns about transmission. Figures entered on polling unit result sheets, known as Form EC8A, would undergo automated checks for arithmetic consistency and over-voting before transmission to the INEC Result Viewing Portal.



Amupitan said more than 1.6 million invalid, duplicate and deceased entries had been removed from the voter register. The commission had also acquired 57,000 additional Bimodal Voter Accreditation System devices. “INEC has reduced the number of voters assigned to each BVAS device from 1,250 to 850 to minimise accreditation delays.



“The commission has also made provisions for 232,658 persons with disabilities registered to vote,” he said. On security, Amupitan said INEC was working with the Office of the National Security Adviser and the Nigeria Police Force through the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security.



He said the partnership would extend to state, local government and registration area levels to protect voters, election personnel and materials. The chairman identified misinformation, disinformation, synthetic voice cloning, manipulated videos and coordinated information manipulation as major threats to the elections.



He urged online editors to help distinguish verified information from fabricated reports that could provoke tension. False claims about relocated polling units, manipulated election footage and premature results could erode public confidence and discourage participation, he warned. Amupitan also cautioned political parties against violence, intimidation and attacks on electoral officials or facilities.



He said the Electoral Act 2026 provided penalties for abusive campaign speeches, incitement and the use of private armed guards and masquerades at political rallies. He urged party leaders to control their supporters and resolve grievances through lawful channels.



The event brought together online editors, ACOE members and representatives of media organisations, including Arise News. News Agency of Nigeria Managing Director Ali Muhammad was represented by his Special Adviser on Editorial Matters, Ephraims Sheyin. The programme also featured the launch of ACOE’s magazine and the