Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has shed more light on his marital crisis, accusing some persons of taking his wife away from their home.

In an interview with BBC Hausa on Sunday, November 22, 2026, Yusuf spoke in detail about how his relationship with his wife, Zainab Musa Kwankwaso, the niece of former Kano State Governor and National Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, became strained.

Yusuf earlier made some remarks about the crisis during a meeting with pensioners at the Kano State Government House.

"Matters concerning the family are extremely difficult,” Governor Yusuf said.

"This woman, Zainab, is his (Kwankwaso’s) niece. He arranged her marriage, but that marriage did not last long. Later, by God’s arrangement, we met and got married about 20 years ago, and we have children together. “Many things happened, to the extent that her belongings were moved out of my house and she was taken away from my home. Throughout all this, I remained patient and did not say anything.”

The governor further disclosed that he had even assured their children that Zainab would eventually return to his house.

“Suddenly, I was shocked to find that she had taken me to court, and not just any court, but one in Abuja, not Kano,” the governor said.

He described the development as “unpleasant”.

Although he said he would not publicly disclose the circumstances surrounding how his wife was taken away from his home, he maintained that he had witnesses and detailed information about how the incident happened.

According to him, the matter should not have generated so much controversy, as such situations were not uncommon.

When asked why he chose to make the remarks publicly, Governor Yusuf said:

“I was not the one who politicised the matter. If something like this happened to you, would you be happy?” “Imagine your family’s belongings being moved out without your knowledge, your wife being taken away from your home without your knowledge, and being taken to another man’s house without your knowledge, only for you to suddenly discover that she is the one who has taken you to court," he said.

The governor said efforts were ongoing to address the matter, expressing optimism that an amicable resolution could still be reached.