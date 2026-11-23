A northern publisher, Mustapha Alkasim Abubakar, has called on the Federal Government to consider banning the use of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in Nigeria following the allegation of inappropriate conduct leveled against the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar, by a foreign tourist.

Speaking in reaction to the viral controversy, Abubakar argued that the smart eyewear has exposed things that are not meant to be made public, urging authorities to regulate or prohibit the devices nationwide.

His call comes after a foreign tourist identified as Mirka shared videos captured on her Meta smart glasses over the weekend, accusing the monarch of touching her inappropriately during a recent visit to his palace in Katsina State.

Reacting via Facebook, Mustapha wrote;