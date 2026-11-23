A northern publisher, Mustapha Alkasim Abubakar, has called on the Federal Government to consider banning the use of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in Nigeria following the allegation of inappropriate conduct leveled against the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar, by a foreign tourist.
Speaking in reaction to the viral controversy, Abubakar argued that the smart eyewear has exposed things that are not meant to be made public, urging authorities to regulate or prohibit the devices nationwide.
His call comes after a foreign tourist identified as Mirka shared videos captured on her Meta smart glasses over the weekend, accusing the monarch of touching her inappropriately during a recent visit to his palace in Katsina State.
Reacting via Facebook, Mustapha wrote;
''Dear Mirka,
Please take this video down. The person in it has a family and this can seriously affect their lives. Put yourself in their shoes for a minute. He is a traditional ruler and a leader in this country.
If the video stays up the federal government should act and use ONSA, contact Meta to force a takedown it across their social media, FG too should cancel Mirka passport and seize her visa, deport her back to her country and ban her from entering Nigeria again. We cannot accept this kind of thing being done to high ranking traditional rulers.
I also hope the government looks into banning Ray Ban Meta glasses in Nigeria, these devices are exposing things that should not be exposed... Thank You For Your Attention to This Matter.''
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This has to be reverse thinking. You should be bothered about your leader that can not keep his hands to himself and touches a woman without consent
Ban meta glasses bcos it exposed your traditional rulers appetite for a woman's body? If not for the meta glasses will the woman have evidence when she finally speak up. The sane you that said this thrash will be the first to ask for evidence. In all this, you did not even condemn the act of your emir, all you care about is that he has a family. This shows he might have been doing it to other local women but will be scared to seak up because of his position. Mr man shame on you. When others are yearning for technology, you are calling for one to be banned. Condemn what your emir did first before you start looking for means to redeem his already battered image. Don't you know it's a slap on those he governs and you should be calling on him to step down. Mr Ban Meta!
Nobody is banning any glasses. Everyone should learn to behave within the ambit of the laws.
This is the reason the North is very backward read the rubbish coming out of this mans mouth.
This one na mumu o... Uncivilised mugu
We hate being held accountable for our actions in this country... Chai
primitive animal, is your grandfather a serial rapist, or what about the woman in question, doesn't she have right ? since women are treated like slaves in your region, wont blame you. illiterate
They should equally ban phones, cars, PCs infact anything that is technology.......take us back to the stone age because some of you can't control your libido
Oponu northern publisher. That's why northern masses are not liberated. What a nonsense write up by ignorance!
Even if that statement has merit, the timing is especially bad. Banning it should not be backseat of trying to protect someone's or some people's bad behaviours
What an idiot. Your reaction to someone caught sexually harassing a woman is to make it harder for women to get evidence of their assault?
What a disgraceful society they have in core northern Nigeria? Why didn't the disgraceful Emir consider the consequences and effect his evil deeds will have on his family and subjects before committing disgraceful act? Se eyin Fulani yi ni opolo eyan sa?
U are devil... someone exposed and evil act, and u are here saying they should ban the device she used in exposing the evil act..like what is wrong with people in this country called Nigeria?..how stupid can someone be protecting an evil act..is Satan from this country?
You are obviously a retard, an enabling one. Nowhere in your useless rant did you for a second even consider the victim..It's people like you that go about behaving inappropriately to women..Didn't the man remember he had a family when he was grabbing the visitor's breasts!! FYI, she left the country before she put up the video. Whilst you are at it, perhaps you might want the FGN to ban people breathing. Yeye man!!
I hope this is satirical otherwise this guy is .........
Hehehe nothing wey Musa no go see for gate, if the foreigner had know how far her allegations would born controversies that will spread like wild forest fire in harmattan maybe she would have chose to keep her peace.. this is just the beginning
Shut the fuck up FOOL!!!!!
This guy no get sense at all, how can this person be a publisher. That the man is a family man and so should not be held responsible. High ranking traditional ruler that can not control his dark side. You no get sense
The lady is smarter than you think.... She already left Nigeria before making this sexual harassment public. You the reason the Islam is a cultism, they will always protect their own even when he's caught red handed... If not how could you suggest banning of Ray ban meta glass because it was used to capture crime.
That is probably a senile man at 94 acting like a kid . It's a dead case . Does that man look like he can have an erection . Oyinbo this is not your country where you can claim rape or settlement in millions . I trust aboki to protect their own . Shey it's off Instagram and all.social.medis
Why all this aboki no just get sense like this
Unfuckingbelievable.. what did I just read? An old pervert was exposed fondling a foreigner and you aren't ashamed of the old man but clearly very unhappy with the woman who exposed him. I am going to believe you are an uneducated individual. FUCK YOU... AND FUCK YOU AGAIN.
Now I know why Nigeria doesn't and cannot move forward. How can it? With people of this 10th century mindset still it's citizens. traditional ruler my foot.
I hope he doesn’t use this brain to cross the road this are our supposed leaders aka leaders of tomorrow, men I pray we aren’t doomed.
Mustafa you are Very useless as your pervert Emir.
This so called publisher is a disgrace to his family & to the institution he attended, if he can speak like this in public imagine the abomination he does in the secret I spit on him.
The north hold this country blockus soooooo bad, see what a publisher is saying because he is from the north. This generation and the next will go and the north will still be hold Nigeria in the blokus soooo bad.
Very stupid comment
And this publisher is meant to be reasonable, educated and relatively informed . Protecting a molester and potential rapist is his 1st concern. How are the female in that kingdom safe from this depraved ruler.
See idiot we dey share country with.
So many Nigerian men are perverts. Tueh..
Instead of holding the irresponsible Emir responsible for his actions they would rather ask for technology that has helped the entire world to be banned. What manner of retrogressive people exist in that country called Nigeria?
Why are you northerners so much foolish in supporting foolishness. Didn't he know he has family and do it with respect of arrangement based on his caliber. Mumu people
Northerners deserve all the rubbish and stupendously stupid leaders they get 100%.. Its just unfortunate that we have to share breathing space with these scoundrels
This socalled "northern publisher" Mustapha Alkasim Abubakar and another socalled "Media personality" Waleed Waya turning a serious accusation into a comedy is a disgrace to the media profession in Nigeria. They need to be banned from practice.
What did I just read!!!!!
What has this small boy been smoking ?
So your only concern is because it concerns so called leaders? You are not concerned that it could have been your wife or sister or even your mother? Bunch of hypocrites hiding under religion!
Just look at the myopic idea this guy has about those glasses. What of when those same glasses has saved lives and absolved people of blame? SO they should send her back, blah blah, just like that? IS your leader not capable of erring? Na wa for some of us uneducated malus in this country o!!!
Can this bastard be stoned to death? How dare you support sexual harassment? Anyway, tis what you people in the north do daily with minors while the federal govt turns blind eyes to it. If this evil was done by a commoner, I am certain the Emir would be the first to call for capital punishment! Here you are spewing escreta from your anus!
Very very stupid write up. ODE!!! Punish the victim, not the perpetrator.
Even the educated ones amongst these people think like fools. How can a publisher be conceiving this kind of achaic idea? If not for that smart glasses, how could she have been able to prove a case of sexual abuse? This is a world of technology, it's expected of you to enlighten your irresponsible old paedophiles in the name of traditional rulers who can't control their urge. At that age and with all the underaged girls he has abused, are you not supposed to caution him than calling for the ban of smart glasses? This is an indication that you too will be a very stupid irresponsible old fool like your ruler when you grow old, mtcheeeew.
The greatest regret of your mother is not aborting you.
Waste sperm.even Animals know where to draw the line. What if it was your wife he did it to put yourself in her husband's shoes.
Your are dumb for supporting such act .
I about to order for one at Amazon
Useless emir
Federal government should subsize the price of Ray-Ban to expose more ev!l like people you
Are these northerners animals or what? Does their religion make them brainless. Even if you’re brainless should you be so bold to display it in the open like this? Why did God put me in the same country with this illiterates? Imagine what this one is saying? And he’s supposed to be among the educated ones of that tribe? Exposing things that are not meant to be exposed? Somebody tell me it’s all a bad dream
So society can go to the dogs
Imagine this clown....people will trying to make sense.... One Dundee will just fall and be talking trash....
Animal 👿
Hypocrites. Northern elites are hypocrites. If it was a poor muslim, Hisbah would have arrested him but because it's your Emir, Rayban Meta glasses should be banned. Who knows how many women he has been doing that to and getting away with the active connivance of people like you.
How did we get here. Who ever amalgamated Nigeria, MAY IT NEVER BE WELL WITH YOU