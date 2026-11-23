Former Military Governor of Kaduna State, retired Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar, has urged Katsina State Governor Dikko Umar Radda to suspend the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, pending an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct involving a female foreign tourist.



Umar made the appeal in an open letter to the governor following the circulation of a social media video purportedly showing the traditional ruler behaving inappropriately towards the woman.



He called for a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation, arguing that the alleged conduct, if established, would undermine the dignity and responsibilities attached to the traditional institution. The former military governor said an emir’s position carries significant moral, cultural and historical obligations, requiring its occupant to demonstrate restraint, dignity and exemplary behaviour.



He argued that the allegations had raised concerns about public confidence in traditional leadership. He also referred to previous reports of alleged misuse of authority by the emir. Umar stressed, however, that a suspension would be a precautionary measure rather than a finding of wrongdoing.



“Such suspension should not be construed as a declaration of guilt. Rather, it would demonstrate that no individual, irrespective of age, status or traditional authority, is above accountability,” he said. According to him, temporarily suspending the emir would help protect the integrity of the Daura Emirate and allow investigators to establish the facts without interference or undue influence.



He urged Radda to address the matter promptly to prevent a prolonged public controversy and further damage to the reputation of traditional institutions. Umar maintained that the preservation and continued relevance of those institutions depended largely on the integrity, character and conduct of their leaders.



He said the emir should be deposed if a thorough investigation established the allegations. The former governor appealed to the Katsina State Government to act without delay, insisting that traditional authority should not exempt anyone from accountability.