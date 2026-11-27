A 17-year-old girl, identified as Seyi Ozolua, has confessed to lacing her female housemate's drink with battery contents in what she described as an inexplicable urge to kill her.

The incident occurred in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, who was paraded alongside 12 others by the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, on Friday, November 17, 2026 said she crushed the battery and mixed its contents with the soft drink while her housemate was away.

The victim reportedly discovered that the drink had been contaminated.

Narrating how the incident happened during an interview, Seyi said she could not explain what prompted her to carry out the act.

“That day, I was at home when the woman went out to buy something. I went to take my bath and, after bathing, I came out and carried a battery lying on the floor,” she said.

“I crushed it and put it inside her Coke. When she came back, she noticed that battery contents had been added to her drink and asked who did it. I told her it was me.

“She asked why I did it, and I said it was because I felt like doing it. I don’t know what came over me.”

The Amotekun State Commander, Adetunji Adeleye, said that the suspect did not deny the allegation when she was apprehended.

Adeleye disclosed that the victim was fortunate to have discovered the substance in her drink before consuming it.



