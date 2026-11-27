Authorities in New Mexico are searching for a pregnant inmate who allegedly took a prison transport vehicle following a prenatal appointment on Wednesday, November 25.



Rebecca Taylor, 26, was being escorted from the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility by three corrections officers, according to TMZ. A New Mexico Corrections Department spokesperson said Taylor was not restrained because of her pregnancy.



During a stop at a Whataburger restaurant, she allegedly climbed from the back seat and took control of the vehicle while an officer was standing outside. A second inmate travelling in the vehicle got out before Taylor allegedly drove away.



Police located the vehicle approximately three miles away about an hour later, but Taylor was no longer there. Officers also recovered her orange prison jumpsuit and a Corrections Department-issued mobile phone in the same area.



According to court records cited in the report, Taylor was serving a six-year prison sentence following a series of vehicle thefts dating back to 2024. Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the search. Authorities have asked anyone who sees Taylor to call 911.