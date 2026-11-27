Former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso has accused Governor Abba Yusuf of attempting to use the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to undermine his reputation ahead of the 2027 general elections.



The Kano State Government rejected the allegations, saying Yusuf had no involvement in Kwankwaso’s dealings with the anti-corruption agency.



In a statement issued on Friday, 27 November, Kwankwaso, the Nigeria Democratic Congress vice-presidential candidate, alleged that Yusuf had personally asked the EFCC to investigate him. “We believe that some months ago the Governor personally submitted a formal request to the EFCC seeking to come after me,” he said.



Kwankwaso claimed that when the request did not produce the desired response, the governor used the Society for Anti-Corruption and Good Governance Initiative to put pressure on the commission. He alleged that protests staged by the organisation at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja formed part of a campaign against him and his family.



The former governor also accused Yusuf and some cabinet members of circulating selective information through media platforms to damage his reputation. He described the allegations as particularly troubling because of his 43-year relationship with the governor.



Kwankwaso recalled that Yusuf had served as his personal assistant, principal private secretary and commissioner before becoming the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s governorship candidate in the 2019 and 2023 elections. He alleged that the trust developed during those years had been abused and that public institutions were being used to weaken his political influence.



Kwankwaso also linked the dispute to developments surrounding his camp’s Kano governorship candidate, Aminu Gwarzo. He alleged attempts to influence institutions to frustrate Gwarzo’s participation in the 2027 elections. He urged political actors to respect the independence of anti-corruption agencies and other public bodies.



Responding in a statement signed by Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs Sunusi Tofa, the Kano State Government denied any role in the matter. “The government wishes to state categorically that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has absolutely no involvement in Kwankwaso’s dealings with the EFCC,” it said.



The government maintained that Kwankwaso’s engagements with the commission predated the current administration and described his allegations against Yusuf as misleading and politically motivated. It also denied involvement in the NDC’s internal disputes or related court proceedings, rejecting attempts to associate the governor with the opposition party’s political and legal difficulties.