The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has sentenced a woman, Jennifer Tsembe and her accomplice Solomon Abuh to death by hanging for the murder of Miss Seember Stephanie Terungwa, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in 2022

The duo was sentenced on Friday, November 27, 2026 following the conclusion of an extensive court process at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, sitting in Zuba, Abuja.

The investigation dates back to 14th April 2022, when Miss Terungwa was reported missing after leaving home for her NYSC Community Development Service (CDS) in Abuja.

Around the same period, a badly disfigured female corpse was discovered along a roadside in Maitama area of the FCT.

Following detailed investigations and DNA analysis, the remains were identified as those of the missing corps member.

Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of three suspects; Jennifer Tsembe, Monday Simon and Solomon Abuh, in connection with her abduction and subsequent murder.

During investigation, Jennifer Tsembe disclosed that she had trailed and lured the deceased to her residence in Maitama where with the assistance of the other two suspects, she was tied up and subsequently subjected to an acid attack.

The suspect attributed the act to jealousy arising from the deceased having a child for a man she claimed was her boyfriend.

The deceased was subsequently untied by the suspects and dumped by the roadside.

Terungwa was laid to rest in her hometown in Benue on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

In the course of the extensive and painstaking prosecution, the FCT Police Command, through its prosecution team led by CSP Adama Musa, Esq., called nine (9) witnesses and tendered fifteen (15) exhibits in evidence before the Court, providing critical evidence in support of the prosecution’s case and ultimately securing the convictions.

In its judgment, the Court sentenced Jennifer Tsembe and Solomon Abuh to death by hanging for their involvement in the murder of Miss Seember Stephanie Terungwa.

The Court also sentenced Jennifer Tsembe, Monday Simon and Solomon Abuh to fourteen (14) years’ imprisonment for conspiracy to abduct and the abduction of Miss Terungwa.

In a statement issued after the judgement, the spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, CSP Josephine Adeh said the ruling is the outcome of its commitment to thorough investigation and pursuit of Justice.

“The Command regards this judgment as a significant outcome of its commitment to thorough investigation, diligent prosecution and the pursuit of justice for victims of crime, irrespective of the time and resources required to conclude investigations and prosecution,” the statement read.

"The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, PhD, FCAI, commends the investigating team and the Command’s Legal Unit for their professionalism and diligence throughout the investigation and prosecution of the case.

"He also acknowledges the role of the judiciary in upholding the administration of justice and ensuring that the deceased and her loved ones receive justice.

“Residents of the FCT are enjoined to remain security conscious and promptly report suspicious persons and activities to the nearest Police Station or through the Command’s emergency lines: 08032003913, 08028940883.”