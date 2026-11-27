A Zimbabwean university student has received a five-year suspended prison sentence in South Africa after admitting that he intended to join Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.



Tafadzwa Wesley Sithole, 24, a third-year student at Africa University, pleaded guilty to contravening South Africa’s Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act.



He appeared before the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 24 November 2026. The court wholly suspended his five-year prison term for five years and ordered his deportation to Zimbabwe. He will not immediately serve the sentence, provided he complies with its conditions.



According to details presented in court, Sithole applied online from Zimbabwe to join the Russian military. He was subsequently contacted by a person he identified only as “Albina”, who allegedly arranged accommodation in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg, and supplied an airline ticket to Russia.



Sithole entered South Africa legally on 4 November. He was arrested four days later at OR Tambo International Airport while attempting to board his flight. He admitted agreeing to serve in Russia’s armed forces for payment despite knowing the country was at war with Ukraine.



The case comes amid concerns about the recruitment of Zimbabweans and other African nationals into the conflict. Four other Zimbabwean men who appeared alongside Sithole have not yet concluded their proceedings. They are expected to return to the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court on 1 December 2026.