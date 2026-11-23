A man who discovered his wife had secretly packed her things and left the house, stormed the car park to search through her belongings and collect every of her property that he bought.





A video shared online shows bystanders expressing shock as the man searched through his wife's luggage at the car park.





One of the women called him a "koromoto man", others wondered what he would do with the clothes and shoes he was removing from his wife's bag.





As he did this, passengers were already seated in the loaded vehicle, their luggage arranged in the trunk, but they could not move yet as the drama played out



"Every disappointment is a blessing," one woman approached the wife to console her as her husband ransacked her bag.





The man then grabbed his wife legs and pulled off the slippers she was wearing.





When a man approached him to try to reason with him, he refused to be talked out of his action.



"Na me buy am, Oga. Na me buy am," the husband said and started gathering everything he collected from his wife into a bundle.





See the video below.





