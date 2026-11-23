Four persons have reportedly been killed, with several others injured after thugs attacked an NDC campaign rally in Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State today, November 23.

Former Deputy Senate President and Delta Central senatorial candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, in a statement released, said he survived an alleged assassination attempt during the attack.

The Omo-Agege Campaign Organisation, in a statement by its Media Adviser, Sunny Areh, said the armed men opened fire on the senator and his entourage at close range while he was addressing a crowd that had gathered to receive him.

According to the organisation, Omo-Agege escaped being hit by bullets, which allegedly passed close to his head.

It identified two of the deceased as its aides, Moses Anaughe and Akima Efemena Umukoro.

The statement also named the injured as Chief Evance Ivwurie, Chuks Erhire, Tobore Agba and Ayodo Wanogho, adding that they were receiving medical attention.

The organisation said eyewitnesses alleged that the attackers were heard shouting, “It’s Omo-Agege we want to kill,” describing the incident as a targeted assassination attempt rather than a political clash.Follow Politics

Videos shared online showed members of the party lying in a pool of their blood in a hospital. The video also showed medical personnel trying to rescucitate one of the deceased party supporters.

The state police command is yet to react to this development.