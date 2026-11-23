An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has sentenced a 23-year-old man Ademilolu Kayode to death by hanging for murdering a 30 months old boy, Taiwo Heritage.

To prove his case, the prosecutor, Dr. Surajudeen Ajibola called three witnesses and tendered the defendants statements and photographs of the deceased as exhibits.

The defendant, who was led by his counsel, Adebayo Olaleye, did not call any witness in his defence.

In his judgment, Justice Adekunle Adeleye said, “My finding is that Taiwo Heritage is dead, and his death is instantaneous.

“The defendant also admitted that he hit the two-and-a-half year-old deceased with a stone on the head.

“His confession is unequivocal and cogent, adding that admitted facts require no further proof.

“I accept the evidence of the prosecution witnesses to have established the necessary elements of the offence of murder.

“The prosecution has proven beyond reasonable doubt that Ademilolu Kayode murdered Taiwo Heritage, the deceased.

“I find the defendant guilty as charged, consequently, he is hereby sentenced to death by hanging,” the judge pronounced.