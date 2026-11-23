A 39-year-old chemist operator, Onyekachi Ejiribe, has been arraigned before an Akure Magistrate's Court in Ondo State over allegations of unlawful possession and sale of an abortion drug without a valid doctor's prescription.

Ejiribe was arraigned on a five-count charge bordering on unlawful possession and sale of a prohibited drug, tampering with evidence, obstruction of police officers and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.

The police prosecutor, Adebayo Suleiman, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offences on November 19 in Akure.

Suleiman alleged that the defendant unlawfully possessed and sold four tablets of Miso-Fem (200mg), a drug allegedly intended for abortion, without a doctor’s prescription.

He further alleged that Ejiribe tampered with evidence by collecting the four tablets found in his possession and swallowing three of them, knowing that they could be used as evidence against him.

The prosecutor also accused the defendant of obstructing police officers from searching his shop while they were carrying out their lawful duties.

He added that the alleged sale of the drug to members of the public constituted conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.

The offences were said to be contrary to Sections 243(1), 230, 123, 126 and 249(d) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Volume 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all five counts.

His counsel, M.T. Daayke, urged the court to grant him bail on liberal terms.

In his ruling, Magistrate D.S. Sekoni granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties, one of whom must be a house owner residing in Akure.

The magistrate adjourned the case until February 3, 2027, for definite hearing.