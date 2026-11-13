Facebook Instagram Advert enquiry
Linda Ikeji's Blog News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Sports

“I was thinking about my Mother” — Flamingos Star Umejiaku reflects on World Cup triumph, Presidential reward

By Linda Ikeji
“I was thinking about my Mother” — Flamingos Star Umejiaku reflects on World Cup triumph, Presidential reward

Nigeria Under-17 forward Oluebube Umejiaku has shared that her mother was the first person on her mind following the Flamingos’ historic 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup victory in Morocco and the subsequent financial reward announced by President Bola Tinubu.

 

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, Umejiaku, who scored four goals during the tournament, including the decisive second goal in Nigeria's 2-1 final win over Japan, revealed that winning the adidas Golden Ball marked the first individual trophy of her career.

 


"I feel very excited, and I give God all the glory because every day, I pray for it. That was my first award in life," Umejiaku stated.

 

 

Reflecting on the team’s official reception at the State House in Abuja, where First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu hosted the victorious squad on behalf of the President, the young striker described the visit as a memorable honor despite the President's absence.

 


"It was a great honour because everybody wanted to meet the President. We were very happy; we wanted to meet the President. When we got there, the President was not around; we were happy to meet the First Lady," she noted.

 


When asked about her immediate reaction to the presidential reward, which includes a ₦100 million bond for each player, Umejiaku offered a candid reflection centered on family support.

 


"I was thinking about my mother; normally, I know that I don’t have access to the money," she explained.

 


Looking ahead to the next stages of her footballing career, the Heartland Queens attacker expressed her determination to invest in her future, earn promotion to the senior national team, and secure a professional contract abroad.


"By the special grace of God, I will like to see myself play for the Super Falcons and play for international clubs. I will like to go far in life," Umejiaku added.   

More Sports →

Most read

Last 3 days
  1. 1 Singers Usher and Chris Brown's Los Angeles concert canceled amid ongoing feud
  2. 2 US ICE detains Nigerian-born USF professor and Bay Area nurse Ann Lawani
  3. 3 Police says it has uncovered 'phone farms' as it arrests suspect over election misinformation
  4. 4 Police probe businessman Blord’s armed escorts after viral airport video
  5. 5 Court sentences couple to 5 years imprisonment for attempting to sell their one-year-old son in Cross River
  6. 6 Prison Break actor Stacy Keach passes away at 85
  7. 7 “We are hungry, pay us our salaries” – Osun monarch appeals to Adeleke over seven months of unpaid salaries to 17 kings and 440 chiefs
  8. 8 Nigerian-born lawyer makes history as first immigrant to become lieutenant governor of New Jersey in U.S
  9. 9 Update: 17-year-old arrested over death of 15-year-old Ghanaian boy in US
  10. 10 Footballer dies at 22 after suffering cardiac arrest during training session
  11. 11 Nigerians jeer as APC campaign bus gets stuck on dilapidated road (video)
  12. 12 Soul Food actress Emma P. Hall passes away

Comments (3)

Add yours ↓

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.

  1. bb2019blessing

    Congratulations to you, Oluebube Umejiaku! 👏Best wishes in your future endeavors.

  2. Anonymous

    During elections well, APC thugs will shout omo ibo!

  3. Anonymous

    Good

Add your comment

News / Tip-off

Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Mobile: 08163941957

Advertise with us

Email: [email protected]
Phone: 08163941957, 08118879335

Share story