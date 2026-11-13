“I was thinking about my Mother” — Flamingos Star Umejiaku reflects on World Cup triumph, Presidential reward

Nigeria Under-17 forward Oluebube Umejiaku has shared that her mother was the first person on her mind following the Flamingos’ historic 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup victory in Morocco and the subsequent financial reward announced by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, Umejiaku, who scored four goals during the tournament, including the decisive second goal in Nigeria's 2-1 final win over Japan, revealed that winning the adidas Golden Ball marked the first individual trophy of her career.



"I feel very excited, and I give God all the glory because every day, I pray for it. That was my first award in life," Umejiaku stated.

Reflecting on the team’s official reception at the State House in Abuja, where First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu hosted the victorious squad on behalf of the President, the young striker described the visit as a memorable honor despite the President's absence.



"It was a great honour because everybody wanted to meet the President. We were very happy; we wanted to meet the President. When we got there, the President was not around; we were happy to meet the First Lady," she noted.



When asked about her immediate reaction to the presidential reward, which includes a ₦100 million bond for each player, Umejiaku offered a candid reflection centered on family support.



"I was thinking about my mother; normally, I know that I don’t have access to the money," she explained.



Looking ahead to the next stages of her footballing career, the Heartland Queens attacker expressed her determination to invest in her future, earn promotion to the senior national team, and secure a professional contract abroad.