Facebook Instagram Advert enquiry
Linda Ikeji's Blog News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
News

2027: My presidential bid may have upset Tinubu — Seyi Makinde

By Linda Ikeji

2027: My presidential bid may have upset Tinubu — Seyi Makinde
 



Oyo State Governor and Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate Seyi Makinde has suggested that his decision to enter the 2027 presidential race may have strained his relationship with President Bola Tinubu, despite having supported Tinubu's electoral victory in Oyo State during the 2023 general elections.



Speaking during an appearance on Arise Television, Makinde speculated that rumors regarding his political ambitions may have reached the President and created friction between them. He also recalled a past meeting involving Tinubu and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike, during which Wike pledged to maintain control of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in support of the President ahead of 2027.

 



"Well, I can only guess. Yes, please. You know, people talk a lot. Maybe some people went and told him, 'Look, Seyi may likely run against you.' I don’t know. That may cause bad blood between us," Makinde stated. 

 

"We were with the president and the minister of FCT. You know, knelt just by his side and told him that, look, I will hold PDP for you."

 



 Makinde maintained that his presidential ambition is a recent development, noting that he backed Wike during the 2023 PDP presidential primary and turned down overtures from associates of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to serve as his running mate.


According to Makinde, he declined the vice-presidential offer because he believed having spent only three years as governor and public servant was insufficient experience for the role at the time.

 


"So, it was my ambition, but I supported him in 2023 during the presidential primary of PDP. So, I didn’t have ambition then. I suddenly just developed an ambition. And let me say this: former VP Atiku Abubakar had his people approach me to run with him, and I basically told them, 'Look, I was only three years as a governor in Oyo State, and three years as a public servant. So it wasn’t enough to take such a decision.' So I said to them, 'No, go look for someone else that can run. If it’s an ambition driving me, that is probably the surest part.'"

 



 The governor further revealed a complete breakdown in communication with the Presidency, alleging that Tinubu never reached out to him during the 56-day captivity of abducted pupils and teachers from Oriire Local Government Area in Oyo State.



Makinde noted that his attempts to arrange a meeting with the President through the State Chief of Protocol went unanswered.

 



"I tried to see the President when our students and our children and their teachers were kidnapped, because I thought if any part of Nigeria is going through such a challenge, the president should be interested. Actually, I expected the president to call me," Makinde explained, confirming that he has not spoken directly with Tinubu since the incident and remains focused on governing Oyo State.  

More News →

Most read

Last 3 days
  1. 1 Singers Usher and Chris Brown's Los Angeles concert canceled amid ongoing feud
  2. 2 US ICE detains Nigerian-born USF professor and Bay Area nurse Ann Lawani
  3. 3 Police says it has uncovered 'phone farms' as it arrests suspect over election misinformation
  4. 4 Police probe businessman Blord’s armed escorts after viral airport video
  5. 5 Court sentences couple to 5 years imprisonment for attempting to sell their one-year-old son in Cross River
  6. 6 Prison Break actor Stacy Keach passes away at 85
  7. 7 “We are hungry, pay us our salaries” – Osun monarch appeals to Adeleke over seven months of unpaid salaries to 17 kings and 440 chiefs
  8. 8 Nigerian-born lawyer makes history as first immigrant to become lieutenant governor of New Jersey in U.S
  9. 9 Update: 17-year-old arrested over death of 15-year-old Ghanaian boy in US
  10. 10 Footballer dies at 22 after suffering cardiac arrest during training session
  11. 11 Nigerians jeer as APC campaign bus gets stuck on dilapidated road (video)
  12. 12 Soul Food actress Emma P. Hall passes away

Comments (3)

Add yours ↓

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.

  1. Anonymous

    After Jan 2027, the clown will run away from Oyo/Nigeria. We have seen this type of nonsense before

  2. Anonymous

    MAKINDE LAUGH DEY KILL ME. NO STRUCTURE ON THE GROUND TO CAPTURE NORTHERN, SOUTHEAST AND SOUTH SOUTH VOTERS. NOTHING TO EVEN CAPTURE THE WHOLE OF OYO STATE, TALK LESS OF THE REMAINING SOUTHWEST. JUST NUISANCE IN THIS ELECTION CIRCLE.

  3. Anonymous

    This one no be presidential material at all. He's just looking for the title "also ran", to boost his CV.

Add your comment

News / Tip-off

Email: [email protected], [email protected]
Mobile: 08163941957

Advertise with us

Email: [email protected]
Phone: 08163941957, 08118879335

Share story