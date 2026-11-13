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Couple arrested after their one-year-old son fell from third-floor balcony

By Linda Ikeji
Couple arrested after their one-year-old son fell from third-floor balcony

A North Carolina couple was arrested after their 1-year-old baby boy fell from a third-floor balcony while they were sleeping.

 

Online records from the Wake County Bureau of Forensic Services show Jawon Lee Whitley, 28, and Saniyah Minchaye Person, 26, were each charged with negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

 

Wake County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home on Saturday, November 7, 2026 around 5 p.m. after receiving reports that a child had fallen from a balcony.

 

The child was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the media outlet noted. "Court documents said the child had opened the door to the balcony while the parents were asleep and then climbed over the railing," WRAL noted.

 

The arrest warrant said the boy suffered a fractured pelvis and punctured lung.

 

The warrant alleged he opened an "unsecured patio door "and climbed over the balcony railing while his parents were asleep. 

 

Whitley remained in jail as of Tuesday on a $50,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for November 30. 

 

Person's next court date is set for December 3. Her bond amount was not immediately clear.

 

The sheriff’s office reportedly said the investigation is ongoing. 

 

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  1. Anonymous

    Very sad. Caring for children requires 24/ 7 mental alertness. Toddlers are the most dangerous because they can walk and are blissfully unaware of the dangers around them.

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