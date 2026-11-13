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Crime

Bandits abduct six IDPs in Kaduna

By Linda Ikeji
Bandits abduct six IDPs in Kaduna

Suspected bandits have abducted six Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Anguwan Baijuwa, Kaso, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, while they were on their way to their farmlands.

 

The Secretary to the Village Head of Kaso, Jonah Baba, confirmed the incident to Leadership, saying the suspected bandits blocked the road around Romi Stream, along the Suleja village axis in Kaso, and abducted farmers heading towards Mararaban Uden market.

 

“They kidnapped six people, and they have released two people now,” he said. 

 

The IDP coordinator of Maraban Rido, Sule Adams, also confirmed the incident, saying it occurred at about 8am on Friday, November 13, 2026.

 

Adams said the six victims were internally displaced persons who had left their places of refuge for their farmlands when the suspected bandits attacked them.

 

He said two of the abducted persons were subsequently released by their captors due to their health conditions, while four others remained in captivity.

 

He added that a woman was among the victims, expressing concern over the security challenges facing displaced persons who depend on farming to feed their families and earn a living.

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  1. Anonymous

    STAY ON YOUR STATE GOVERNOR TO ESTABLISH YOUR STATE POLICE. WATCH OUT FOR POLITHIEFCIANS DELAY TACTICS AND THE FAKE MEDIA PORTALS WHO ENABLE THEM. BOYCOTT THE POLITHIEFCIANS ENABLERS. VOTE OUT STATE LEGISLOOTERS AND GOVERNORS WHO FAIL TO ESTABLISH YOUR STATE POLICE AND FOREST GUARDS BEFORE THE NEXT ELECTION.

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