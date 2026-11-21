Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon has slammed social media users who attacked influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa over his recent comments about Nigerian youths and their attitude toward hard work.

Speaking at a conference recently, Enioluwa sparked widespread controversy after suggesting that many young people expect easy success without putting in the required effort.

“Young people, we don't like to work anymore, because we think that things should come easily for us. But we need to understand that you must work hard. You're in your twenties, and you're saying you're tired of life. Have you even seen life?” he said.

The remarks did not sit well with many netizens, who accused him of being disrespectful and out of touch with the harsh economic realities facing young Nigerians. Critics also argued that Enioluwa comes from a privileged background, making his generalization unfair.

Following the intense backlash, Enioluwa tendered a public apology to Nigerian youths, explaining that his message was taken out of context.

Reacting to the development, Deyemi Okanlawon maintained that Enioluwa had no reason to apologize, insisting that the influencer simply spoke the truth.

See his Tweet below..