Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon has slammed social media users who attacked influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa over his recent comments about Nigerian youths and their attitude toward hard work.
Speaking at a conference recently, Enioluwa sparked widespread controversy after suggesting that many young people expect easy success without putting in the required effort.
“Young people, we don't like to work anymore, because we think that things should come easily for us. But we need to understand that you must work hard. You're in your twenties, and you're saying you're tired of life. Have you even seen life?” he said.
The remarks did not sit well with many netizens, who accused him of being disrespectful and out of touch with the harsh economic realities facing young Nigerians. Critics also argued that Enioluwa comes from a privileged background, making his generalization unfair.
Following the intense backlash, Enioluwa tendered a public apology to Nigerian youths, explaining that his message was taken out of context.
Reacting to the development, Deyemi Okanlawon maintained that Enioluwa had no reason to apologize, insisting that the influencer simply spoke the truth.
See his Tweet below..
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Nit so smart actor. Haven't seen you in a while. No more movie roles ? Or you're just part of the lazy youth he was talking about
I agree 💯
I av always had my suspicions about this guy , seems like the guy na agege or him dey chop agege bread.
Mr man keep quiet. U want to trend too. He was wrong and had apologised simple. If u do mot understand the economic and opportunity challenges in Nigeria then something is wrong with you.
Coming from this heavy Igbo smoker and nonentity!
This one is always feeling like Einstein baba you are a f*cking grade M actor at best, get off that high horse
Why apologise? He spoke the simple truth
Not the simple truth, by using "we", he generalized. A generalization is never the truth. It is like saying all Yoruba mothers piss in cooking pots and flush the piss down the kitchen drain because one was caught pants down doing it on her daughter-in-law's CCTV in the USA. Then what "hard" work has he done or is he doing to give him the plinth for his generalized statement? Please tell the youths so they can copy him. It is this actor that is the Olodo and, on to make bad worse, arrogant in his Olodoness.
Its horrible they don't want to even try and use their brains for one second
The truth is so bitter 😪
#cancel this fool. But wait, epa has nothing to cancel him for.
That speech he made should be put in a more sensible way, not slaping their faces directly.
The Eni guy was born with silver spoon. He doesn't know what a typical Nigerian youth who has no.oppourtunities at their finger tops faces daily I can only wish him whatever he wishes others. Definitely, Nigerian youths are the most resourceful globally The government contributes nothing to them, yet strives to be truly exceptional everywhere they go. God bless Nigerian youths