A Nigerian woman, Chisom Precious Ezeani, has mourned her 30-year-old cousin who died on a Lagos-bound Kenya Airways flight.

The deceased, Emmanuel Chisom Ezeani, also known as Biggie Apiti, passed shortly after an unsettling episode on board.

The routine journey from Nairobi to Lagos turned tragic on Tuesday night, October 6, 2026 after Ezeani became unresponsive shortly before the aircraft landed at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Kenya Airways, in a statement said the medical emergency occurred at about 9:20pm, approximately 20 minutes before the aircraft was due to land.

“One of our passengers was found to be unresponsive approximately 20 minutes before landing in Lagos,” the airline said.

The airline said its crew immediately responded to the situation, administering first aid and following established emergency procedures.

“Upon landing at Murtala Muhammed International Airport at 21:41 hrs, the aircraft was met by medical personnel, and upon further examination, the medical personnel confirmed that the passenger had passed away,” the airline added.

The deceased was laid to rest on Friday, November 20, 2026 in his hometown, Ezebazu Village, Ichida, Anambra State.

Chisom shared his obituary on Facebook, describing his death as heartbreaking.

"Nwa Nnem !! Apiti !! Onwu Ajoka !A painful reality we have to accept. Today, my cousin will be laid to rest. This is heartbreaking. May your soul rest in perfect peace Nna. Forever in our hearts,” she wrote.