The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old man, Isyaku Yunusa over the alleged sexual assault of a girl in Darazo Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson for the command, SP Nafiu Habib disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

According to the PPRO, the suspect allegedly lured the 14-year-old girl into his room at Unguwar Abuja, Konkiyal village on November 20 and sexually assaulted her.

The victim’s father reported the matter at Darazo Division later that night, seeking justice for his daughter.

Upon receiving the report, detectives from the division promptly visited the scene and arrested the suspect.

The victim was subsequently taken to General Hospital, Darazo, where she received medical attention and underwent an examination.