The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old man, Isyaku Yunusa over the alleged sexual assault of a girl in Darazo Local Government Area of the state.
The spokesperson for the command, SP Nafiu Habib disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, November 21, 2026.
According to the PPRO, the suspect allegedly lured the 14-year-old girl into his room at Unguwar Abuja, Konkiyal village on November 20 and sexually assaulted her.
The victim’s father reported the matter at Darazo Division later that night, seeking justice for his daughter.
Upon receiving the report, detectives from the division promptly visited the scene and arrested the suspect.
The victim was subsequently taken to General Hospital, Darazo, where she received medical attention and underwent an examination.
“The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested one Isyaku Yunusa, 35 years old, of Konkiyal village, Darazo LGA over the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl,” the statement read.
"According to the report, on 20th November, 2026, at about 2030hrs, the suspect allegedly lured the young girl into his room at Unguwar Abuja, Konkiyal village, and sexually assaulted her.
"Disturbed and determined to seek justice for his daughter, her father reported the matter at Darazo Division later that same night at about 2330hrs.
"Upon receipt of the report, detectives from the Division promptly swung into action, visited the scene, and arrested the suspect. Furthermore, the victim was taken to General Hospital, Darazo, where she received medical attention and examination, while the suspect was also examined in line with standard investigative procedure.
"Meanwhile, the suspect remains in police custody as preliminary investigation continues.
"In addition, the case will soon be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Bauchi, for discreet and thorough investigation.
"In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, mni, psc(+), has directed that the case be handled with utmost professionalism, sensitivity and urgency.
"He equally assured the victim and her family that the Command stands with them and will ensure that justice is served.
"The CP further reiterated the Command's zero tolerance for sexual and gender-based violence, particularly against children, who deserve protection, care and a safe environment to grow.
"He noted that every child deserves to feel safe at home and in the community, and that anyone who violates that trust will face the full weight of the law.
"The Command therefore calls on parents, guardians and community leaders to remain vigilant, listen to their children, and promptly report any case of abuse.
“It also urges members of the public to continue to support the Police with credible information, as protecting our children is a collective responsibility.”
Comments (0)Add yours ↓
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.
No comments yet. Be the first to share your thoughts.