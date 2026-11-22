The embattled Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church in Ilupeju, Lagos, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, received a rousing welcome from members of the congregation when he arrived for Sunday service today, November 22, 2026.
Video clips from the service showed him being greeted with thunderous cheers and applause from congregants, nearly overpowering the ongoing praise and worship session.
His appearance comes amidst an ongoing leadership tussle within the church, following a court injunction barring him from presenting himself as the senior pastor. Meanwhile, an unusually heavy security deployment was observed around the church premises this morning.
Watch the clip below…
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At least they love him, not exactly the same scenario but there was this church I used to attend , started the branch with the pastor when we didn't have chairs to sit on but the pastor was loved and within a few years was able to build his growing congregation a church until rumors started coming from above and he was removed almost forcefully...well to cut the long story short, after he was removed and transferred,95%of members left and that was how they lost that branch
Thank God for that
Thru need to sort this out and let Jimmy continue me o I can not sit back and watch people take my legacy church way my father build one baggar wany to come collect fuck that
They were told to clap, he even asked them, Is that all you have for me, com dey use God dey cover up, like say na God them dey clap for
The truth is rightin front of you, but the gullible ones wont see it.
From the first day they appointed this guy, I knew the inherited spirituality would not last long. The worst is that the crisis stems from among siblings. Lol. They were trying to force the guy to become born again, and he pretended to be, but cannot hide the true color forever. God called Pastor Adeboye and called all his children as well, He called Aoyedepo and his children too. It's the same way all Pastor Enenche's children are called also. I've seen the type of spiritual callings in Africa.