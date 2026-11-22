The embattled Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church in Ilupeju, Lagos, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, received a rousing welcome from members of the congregation when he arrived for Sunday service today, November 22, 2026.

Video clips from the service showed him being greeted with thunderous cheers and applause from congregants, nearly overpowering the ongoing praise and worship session.

His appearance comes amidst an ongoing leadership tussle within the church, following a court injunction barring him from presenting himself as the senior pastor. Meanwhile, an unusually heavy security deployment was observed around the church premises this morning.

Watch the clip below…