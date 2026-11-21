Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi has decried the worsening insecurity across Nigeria, noting that safety warnings prevent him from taking simple outdoor walks or jogging in his own neighborhood, a stark contrast to the unrestricted public mobility he enjoyed while living in the United Kingdom.

Addressing supporters in Abuja on Saturday, November 21, during the Global Peter Obi Supporters Summit, the former Anambra State governor recalled his time residing in London, where he lived on the same street as the Mayor of London and routinely commuted on public trains or walked through the city without security escorts.

"I lived in the UK, and on the same street where I lived, I shared the neighbourhood with the Mayor of London. We walked on the streets and took the train together."



Obi expressed dismay at how severely personal safety has deteriorated at home over the decades. Pointing out that he used to walk freely to church in Lagos during the 1980s and 1990s, he noted that security concerns now discourage him from stepping outside his compound even in Ikoyi, one of the commercial capital's most affluent districts.