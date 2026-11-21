Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi has decried the worsening insecurity across Nigeria, noting that safety warnings prevent him from taking simple outdoor walks or jogging in his own neighborhood, a stark contrast to the unrestricted public mobility he enjoyed while living in the United Kingdom.
Addressing supporters in Abuja on Saturday, November 21, during the Global Peter Obi Supporters Summit, the former Anambra State governor recalled his time residing in London, where he lived on the same street as the Mayor of London and routinely commuted on public trains or walked through the city without security escorts.
"I lived in the UK, and on the same street where I lived, I shared the neighbourhood with the Mayor of London. We walked on the streets and took the train together."
Obi expressed dismay at how severely personal safety has deteriorated at home over the decades. Pointing out that he used to walk freely to church in Lagos during the 1980s and 1990s, he noted that security concerns now discourage him from stepping outside his compound even in Ikoyi, one of the commercial capital's most affluent districts.
"But today, I cannot enjoy that same freedom here in Nigeria. If I try to step out of my compound to go jogging, I am told it is not safe. What kind of country is that? Where you cannot even feel safe outside your own compound? I lived in Lagos in the 1980s and 1990s; I used to walk to church. Today, I live in Ikoyi, one of the better parts of Lagos, and even if I say I want to take a walk, I am told not to go out because it is unsafe. How can that be?"
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MAKE UNA HEAR OLOSHI WEY BE GOVERNOR OF ANAMBRA STATE FOR 8 YEARS. MAKE YOU LIST JUST 2 THINGS WEY YOU DO TO IMPROVE ANAMBRA STATE SECURITY STATUS IN THE 8 YEARS YOU BE GOVERNOR. OLOSHI IS ALWAYS TALKING DOWN ON HIS PEOPLE AND BY EXTENSION, NIGERIA. NA WHO SABI DIS MUMU WITH OKORO SLAVE MENTALITY FOR UK STREETS?
You na idiot wey dey collect egunje just to attack Obi, but the kind heart attack wey go worry you next year,,,, bcos, whether una like am or not , majority of Nigerians don tire for your oga and want Obi!
Obi be oloriburuku.
FAILED GOVERNOR ADMIRING SUCCESSFUL ADMINISTRATORS ELSEWHERE. THIS HYPOCRITE NOR GET SHAME.
PETER OBI, YOU ARE A FAKE. WONDER HOW MUCH DIS FELLA HATES HIS AGULU VILLAGE PEOPLE TO HAVE ABANDON THEM IN THE 8 YEARS HE WAS GOVERNOR. NO WONDER HE QUICKLY RAN TO LAGOS AFTER HIS GOVERNORSHIP. BASTARDS CANNOT STAND THEIR PAST OR ORIGINALITY.
Today I live in Lagos, tomorrow I live in Onitsha. Nobody knows what to believe in whatever this man says. How can you compare your movement in Lagos and Onitsha, or any part of the country in the 80's and 90's, when you were not yet a public persona, and your political status right now? Ordinary Nigerians still jog freely in their neighborhoods, with isolated bad occurrences such as a street urchin, who may be interested in stealing your phone or whatever. Even the London that you're giving a thumps up to as ideal, is not the same as it was in the 80's and 90s. These days London youths have been known to be dispossessing innocent people on the streets of London, of their valuables like iPhones, watches, designer bags etc, using knives as weapons. Some are even snatching mobile phones from unsuspecting individuals on the streets, using electric powered bicycles or motorcycles. Oga, you can move back to London, after losing the elections next year, and you won't be missed.
Do you understand English at all? He said ‘lived’.
You sound too stupid for my liking.
That is the cowtry the accursed Fulani and yariba has presided over since the genocidal war. Useless country.
WAR INITIATED BY IBOS AFTER COUP AND ETHNIC CLEANSING BY INSATIABLE IBO MILITARY ADMINISTRATORS. IBOS CANNOT BE TRUSTE WITH POWER.
Keep yapping like a rabid dog, Peter. Youre doing a lot of damage to yourself, all by yourself
Mumu talk
It's the challenge of the position you are seeking. Or you think president Tinubu can do that and he would not be killed?
This is so sad 😞
Nigeria is so bad that absurdities are accepted as normal bc of the ignorance of the masses. Imagine having constant electricity in this 2026 is still a rocket science while building flyovers are celebrated like ingenuity. Spits!
Peter Obi too foolish. Always speaking out of point.
No worries when you become the president of Nigeria you will start doing it ...
Mr Obi, you're not contesting for a political office in the UK. You're contesting in Nigeria, that's why.
Look at the way this guy is talking as if he can balance the situation if he becomes president in some months or even in 8 years. Isn’t he among the leaders that can do nothing but talk rubbish?
Giving Nigerians the security they needed should be your number one priority as you resume office 2027.
Make una dey rant dey go. Warpaint manufacturers in nigeria have all shut down their factories and retrenched their staff. All because of dumping of cheap car paints mostly low quality. But the are allowed, accepted and cleared at the customs. CAR PAINTS IS DEAD IN NIGERIA. HIGH COST OF PRODUCTION, DUMPING OF CHINA CHEAP PAINT FLOODING NIGERIA. SHAME ON NIGERIA. MOROCCO ,EGYPT, SOUTH AFRICA ALL PROTECT THEIR INDUSTRIES BUT NIGERIA KILL THEM . RISING UNEMPLOYMENT, UNCOMPETIVE SPACE. CHINA CARPAINTS HAVE REPLACED NIGERIA CAR PAINT IN NIGERIA. TRY IT IN CHINA AND SEE IF YOUR COMPANY, COUNTRY WILL NOT BE ROASTED. NIGERIA WILL GIVE WELCOME ARMS ,GOVERNMENT CLUELESS. IT IS STILL GETTING WORSE. SHAME NO DEY CATCH UNA
This one does not know that Peter is an importer