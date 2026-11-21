Hauwa has shared an encounter with a police officer who she claims demanded a non-existent document from her after discovering that all her papers were complete.





The social media influencer wrote on X: 'A police woman stopped me today and asked for my papers, everything was complete and then she said I was missing CIP.





'I said I had never heard of that. I tried to google it and nothing came up.

'Infact google said - “In Nigeria—including in Lagos—there is no standard vehicle document called "CIP car papers".

'She said because I didn’t have it, we had to reach the station. I said okay. She started screaming at me because how can I say okay so dismissively.

'Okay, what is CIP, she refused to tell me.

'I insisted and then she brandished a random letter on her phone in front of me, before I could read it, she snatched it back and said we had to go to the station, I said okay.