Hauwa has shared an encounter with a police officer who she claims demanded a non-existent document from her after discovering that all her papers were complete.
'I said I had never heard of that. I tried to google it and nothing came up.
The social media influencer wrote on X: 'A police woman stopped me today and asked for my papers, everything was complete and then she said I was missing CIP.
'Infact google said - “In Nigeria—including in Lagos—there is no standard vehicle document called "CIP car papers".
'She said because I didn’t have it, we had to reach the station. I said okay. She started screaming at me because how can I say okay so dismissively.
'Okay, what is CIP, she refused to tell me.
'I insisted and then she brandished a random letter on her phone in front of me, before I could read it, she snatched it back and said we had to go to the station, I said okay.
'After a few seconds, she asked for 10k to do weekend.'
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I hope say you give am Something. At all, at all for effort
I hope our community leader didn't drop that 10k oo.
Super duper story haba hauwa
story not complete, you actually gave her that 10k not to go to the station, naija police wont change.