Troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE (OPEP) have rescued Mrs Rebecca Peter, who was abducted on November 20, 2026 in the Rantya area of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Security sources said the woman was rescued at about 12:20 p.m. on November 21, during a search operation by troops of Sector 3 around Kissado, behind MKC, in Bassa Local Government Area.

According to reports, the abductors abandoned the victim following sustained pressure from the troops, who subsequently located and rescued her.

She was taken to the 3 Division Medical Services and Hospital (3DMSH) for medical examination before being moved to the Sector 3 headquarters for debriefing.

The rescued woman has since been reunited with her family, while efforts are ongoing to track down and arrest the fleeing kidnappers.