A Nigerian man, Diamond Moses, has celebrated becoming a father after seven years of waiting.
Sharing maternity photos of his wife, he expressed deep gratitude to God for making him laugh in joy after what he described as seven years of mockery, polite insults, secret pain and tears.
“7 YEARS mockery. 7 years of polite insults. 7 years of secret pain & tears. 7 YEARS of confusion. The lord has made me laugh.. Thank you my king of kings. MY PINK JET JUST ARRIVED. CALL ME THE LATEST DADDY. SUFFICIENT GRACE ALWAYS,” he wrote.
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Congratulations bro
There is a place in hell for those mocking childless couples. You can't make heaven.
Bro pls try do DNA test before starting d journey it get Y..brotherly advice
Congratulations to you bro! i was in your shoe, though mine wasn't upto seven buh mehn e no easy @all. I rejoice with you n family.
Congratulations 👏
Congratulations. But set a sum aside for DNA before the expected big thanksgiving.
Congratulations! Your joy is permanent.
DNA, DNA, I repeat, get a DNA fast. Barren women are usually adviced by some local midwives to try out the sperm of younger boys, that it may produce the magic. If you discover one small boy for street don muscle your wife and make her squirt again and again, bruuh you will never accept to stay with woman wey get infertility issues. Mr happy husband, get her a DNA fast
Nobody mocked you, your mind is only playing tricks on you because you probably mock people who are going through difficult situations. Congratulations, but pls do dna test.