Catherine, Princess of Wales, has opened up about the physical and emotional toll of her cancer diagnosis in Heal, an upcoming 30-minute BBC documentary chronicling her recovery and return to public life.

In a preview trailer released ahead of the broadcast, the princess reflects on life after treatment while engaging with other individuals navigating severe health challenges. Describing recovery as an ongoing process of rediscovering joy alongside lingering uncertainty, she notes that serious illness transforms a person far beyond its visible physical effects.

"Cancer does change you. It changes your body, it changes you physically, but there's a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you," she remarks in the film.

"How to reconnect with the things you once knew and how to find a sense of hope and joy alongside uncertainty," she adds.

Set against the backdrop of her June 2026 National Three Peaks Challenge, during which she scaled the highest mountains in Scotland, England, and Wales within 24 hours in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, the programme features footage of the princess embracing Prince William and their three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, upon finishing the climb.

In another sequence, she visits patients at The Royal Marsden Hospital in London, where she received treatment, and observes a fellow survivor ring the traditional end-of-treatment bell. Having disclosed that she never rang the bell upon entering remission, her brother James Middleton suggests in the film that completing the grueling mountain challenge served as her personal way of marking that milestone.

The Princess of Wales first revealed her diagnosis in March 2024 following major abdominal surgery, completing preventative chemotherapy in September 2024 before announcing in January 2025 that she was in remission though she has kept the specific type of cancer private.

Earlier this month, in an interview for an edition of Country Life magazine guest-edited by Prince William, she noted that doctors had prepared her for a non-linear recovery marked by fluctuating days, adding that spending time in nature offered an unjudging sanctuary during her healing process.

"I was told in hospital that my recovery would not be linear. There will be good and bad days, that it will take time," she explained.



"I think that's because nature offers something unique. It doesn't ask anything of us. It doesn't judge us or expect us to perform. It simply allows us to be," she said.

Introduced by broadcaster Kirsty Young and directed by Benji Jackson for Detail Films, Heal aims to advocate for holistic cancer care addressing both physical recovery and psychological wellbeing.

"It's clear we're not meant to carry life's challenges alone. Things can renew and grow. Often it is through pain that we realise there's a greater beauty that lies beyond that," the princess states in the preview.

Kensington Palace confirmed that all proceeds from the film's distribution will go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Heal will premiere in the United Kingdom on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on November 29, followed by international broadcasts on NBCUniversal in the United States on November 30, Channel 9 in Australia on December 1, and CTV and Noovo in Canada on December 7.