United Nations food agencies have warned that hunger could worsen in 16 countries and regions over the next six months as conflict, extreme weather and declining humanitarian funding deepen existing crises.



In a joint report released on Friday, November 27, the Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food Programme identified Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, northern Nigeria and Yemen as the areas of greatest concern between December and May 2027.



The agencies said famine remained a plausible risk in parts of Sudan, including North Darfur, and in South Sudan. Armed conflict and violence remained the leading causes of acute food insecurity, compounded by economic shocks, restricted humanitarian access and climate extremes associated with El Niño.



According to the report, political violence events increased by more than 15 per cent compared with the same period a year earlier, contributing to alarming levels of displacement, particularly in South Sudan and Yemen. Meanwhile, humanitarian assistance to the five highest-risk countries fell from $5.1 billion to $2 billion between 2022 and 2025.



“While conflict, economic shocks, climate extremes and access constraints have remained the primary drivers of these crises, declining humanitarian resources have reduced the capacity to sustain gains and mitigate worsening conditions,” the agencies said. They noted that earlier assistance had helped prevent famine, but those improvements were fragile. Severe food insecurity and famine risks had subsequently returned.



Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Palestine and Haiti were classified as areas of very high concern. The report noted that the Democratic Republic of Congo was also confronting an Ebola outbreak. In Haiti, expanding gang violence had displaced 1.5 million people and obstructed humanitarian operations.



Chad, Uganda, Southern Africa and the Central American Dry Corridor were newly added to the hotspot list. The latter two regions face particular threats from El Niño, with adverse weather expected to damage crops. The Central American Dry Corridor extends from Guatemala to Costa Rica.



Mali, Myanmar and Madagascar also appeared on the list. “Targeted humanitarian action is urgently needed to save lives and livelihoods across all hunger hotspots,” the report said. “In hotspots of highest concern, such action is critical to prevent starvation and loss of life.”



The agencies warned that this year’s particularly intense El Niño, expected to continue into next spring, could push an additional 49 million people into acute food insecurity by the end of 2027. The ocean-warming phenomenon alters weather patterns, contributing to drought in some regions and heavy rainfall or storms in others.



“El Nino-related rainfall deficits and elevated temperatures have already contributed to crop losses in the Central American Dry Corridor and Eastern Africa, while also threatening the upcoming agricultural season in Southern Africa,” the report said.



It added that wet conditions expected through December could increase flooding risks in parts of Eastern Africa. In Gaza, winter rain and localised flooding could further damage inadequate shelters used by displaced families, disrupt essential services and hinder aid delivery.



FAO and WFP said early interventions, including suitable seeds, protection for livestock and water supplies, and timely assistance, could help limit the damage. However, the agencies said their response plan faced a $125 million funding shortfall.