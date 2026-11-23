Nvidia’s board announced today, November 23, that effective immediately, Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board.





The Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Mr. Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang.





Jensen Huang stepped down earlier this month,m after admitting an affair with a woman who was alleged to be a Chinese spy. He was also accused of an affair with an Nvidia executive.





However, today, the AI giant's board says he's the "right person" to lead, and his return is in "the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers"



"In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk" according to a statement shared by NVIDIA’s media team.



“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board.



“We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA’s Chief Financial Officer.”



Harvey Jones will remain as Board chair.



“I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” said Jensen Huang.



“I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period. I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work.”