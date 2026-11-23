NHS launches AI-assisted breast cancer screening trial involving nearly 700,000 women

England’s National Health Service has announced the launch of what it describes as the world’s largest AI-assisted breast cancer screening trial, with nearly 700,000 women expected to participate over three years.



The £10 million programme will assess whether artificial intelligence can improve early cancer detection during routine screening while reducing the workload of specialist clinicians. Hundreds of women have already been invited to take part, the NHS said on Monday, November 23.



The technology will help clinicians review mammogram images for signs of cancer, including abnormalities too small to be seen or felt. “This is the biggest AI breast cancer trial in the world,” Health Secretary Yvette Cooper said in a statement.



She described the technology as having “huge potential” but said proper safeguards would be needed to establish its safety and effectiveness. “If successful, this technology could help women get a breast cancer diagnosis and start treatment much more quickly, giving them the best possible chance of recovery.”



The trial is being led by the University of Warwick, the University of Cambridge and Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, in collaboration with NHS England. Women attending routine screening at 30 planned sites across England will receive information about the research and will participate unless they choose to opt out.



The NHS said appointments would continue as normal, with the AI-assisted system used alongside specialists examining the images. Researchers will investigate whether the technology could allow most mammograms to be reviewed by one specialist rather than the two currently required.



Recruitment has begun at Cambridge University Hospitals, with additional sites expected to open in the coming months. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the UK, with around 55,000 diagnoses each year.



Women aged 50 to 71 are invited for screening every three years. Around 2.1 million screenings take place annually, with the NHS estimating that the programme prevents approximately 1,300 deaths. The announcement follows a study published in The Lancet in January which found that AI-assisted screening could improve cancer detection while reducing radiologists’ workloads.



That research analysed nearly 106,000 mammograms carried out through Sweden’s national breast cancer screening programme between April 2021 and early December 2022. The women involved had a median age of 53.