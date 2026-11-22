Bintou Salami, 24, was fatally shot late Wednesday, November 18, as she was returning home from work in Rogers Park, Chicago, in what family members said was an attempted robbery.





She was one of two people slain in three connected shootings on the North Side over roughly three hours late Wednesday and early Thursday, Chicago police said Friday, November 20.





A 35-year-old man was shot and critically wounded on the bike trail near Belmont Harbor, Salami was slain in the 1400 block of West Chase Avenue and a 25-year-old man was later found slain at the Morse Red Line station, 1358 W. Morse Ave.





The 25-year-old’s death was ruled to be self inflicted on Friday afternoon by the Cook County Medical Examiner.





Salami worked as a direct support professional at Misericordia for about four months, said Ryan Carey, a spokesperson for the organization.





About 50 of the family, friends and neighbors of Bintou Salami gathered for a vigil in Rogers Park Saturday afternoon, November 21, to remember the 24-year-old woman who was fatally shot in a string of shootings that included her alleged shooter.



“She came here for opportunity and now she’s gone,” said Rolanda Ayi, a friend of Salami.



Salami, who had moved to her new apartment in Rogers Park just a few months ago, was returning from her job at Misericordia Home, a disability advocacy group on the North Side, when she was shot.



The vigil was held in the same spot where Salami was gunned down, steps away from her apartment.



A crowd gathered around the memorial for Salami, decorated with roses, lit candles and the flag of her home country, Togo in West Africa.



“Back in our country, youth like us don’t get opportunities,” said Nanipo Damyete, Salami’s friend and former roommate. “So when you hear that you are granted a visa to come (to) America, it’s like a dream that becomes a reality.”



Damyete, 24, like Salami, was born in Togo and came to the U.S. to work and send money back to their families. The two worked together at Trump Hotel and lived on the South Side before Salami moved north for her new job, where she cared for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.



“We basically did everything together,” said Damyete, “and she is gone.”



Salami is survived by her husband and their 4-year-old son, who lives with her mother in Togo.



Police said that Salami’s death was connected to two other shootings that occurred that same night within miles of each other.



About 45 minutes before Salami’s slaying, a 35-year-old man was robbed and shot in the head near a bike path in the city’s Lakeview neighborhood, according to CPD. The man survived, but was taken to Advocate Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.



After both incidents, the suspected shooter fatally shot himself at the Morse Red Line stop just after 1 a.m Thursday, November 19, according to a CPD source. His identity has not yet been released, but the Cook County medical examiner’s office said he was 19, while police initially identified him as 25.



The friends and family of Salami, however, are not confident in what the police have told them so far.



“We need to see the evidence first to believe it or not,” said Leoude. “I’m not satisfied at all.”



“They gonna tell me that camera right there is not working?” Raoufou Salami said, pointing at a 360 camera right on the street corner where his sister was fatally shot.



“It might be the wrong person,” Leoude said of the suspected shooter.