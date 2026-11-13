Manchester United appoints Mauricio Pochettino as new manager after Michael Carrick sacking

Premier League club, Manchester United has appointed Mauricio Pochettino as the new head coach of the club following the sacking of Michael Carrick.

The 54-year-old Argentine was confirmed as the new head coach at Old Trafford on Friday afternoon, having signed a deal until the summer of 2029.

He is set to meet his new players and take training for the first time on Thursday and his first match in charge will be against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, November 22,

A statement from the club read: ‘Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the Manchester United men’s head coach from 18 November.

‘The club has reached an agreement with the US Soccer Federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the US men’s national team.

‘The Argentinian is renowned for his high-intensity, attacking style of football, his dedication to building strong, cohesive teams and his outstanding record of developing individual players.

‘Pochettino has consistently performed at the highest level of football across multiple leagues. He began his coaching career with Espanyol in 2009 before joining Southampton and achieving a club-record Premier League points tally in 2014.

‘During five full seasons at Tottenham Hotspur, Pochettino established the club as regular UEFA Champions League contenders, securing qualification in four consecutive seasons and leading the club to its first final in the competition in 2019. ‘

‘In 2021, he joined Paris Saint-Germain, where he won the Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de France and the Trophée des Champions before joining Chelsea in 2023. Most recently he led the U.S. Men’s National Team to the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup.’

Pochettino, who led Spurs to the Champions League final in 2019, becomes United’s eighth permanent boss since Ferguson.