The leader of Britain’s right-wing Reform UK party, Nigel Farage, has pledged to abolish the United Kingdom’s post-study Graduate visa route if his party wins power, a move that would directly affect tens of thousands of Nigerian students seeking to work in Britain after completing their degrees.

In a statement posted on X, Farage argued that the current post-study arrangement undermines employment prospects for young Britons by allowing international graduates to remain in the country for two years without a job offer and compete for entry-level roles.

"It's too hard for young people to get a job in Britain. So, Reform will ABOLISH the graduate visa. It lets foreign students stay after their degree for two years, compete for entry-level jobs or claim asylum. The Tories created it. Labour kept it. I'll end it," Farage declared.

Introduced in July 2021, the Graduate visa permits international students who complete an eligible UK degree to stay and work or search for employment without employer sponsorship or minimum salary thresholds.

According to data published by the UK Home Office on Thursday, November 26, 2026, a total of 20,478 Nigerian nationals were granted Graduate visas in the year ending September 2026, making Nigeria the third-largest beneficiary group globally. Indian nationals topped the table with 66,552 grants, followed by Pakistanis with 24,768 together accounting for roughly 69 percent of all issuances during the period.

Reform UK’s home affairs spokesman, Zia Yusuf, dismissed the scheme as "a scam on the British people" and proposed replacing the multi-year route with a strict 30-day window for foreign graduates to secure qualifying employment that passes an economic value test.



The party noted that roughly 800,000 Graduate visas including dependents have been issued since the route’s launch, while Yusuf cited Home Office data indicating that 5,130 asylum claims were filed by former Graduate visa holders in the year ending June 2026, double the figure recorded a year earlier.

Farage’s pledge comes ahead of impending restrictions already set in motion by the ruling Labour government.



Under existing Home Office rule changes, the standard Graduate visa duration is scheduled to drop from two years to 18 months for applications submitted on or after January 1, 2027, while doctoral graduates will retain a three-year stay. Reform UK has yet to clarify whether its proposed abolition would apply retroactively to existing visa holders or international students currently enrolled in UK universities.

Meanwhile, separate Home Office figures released on November 26 underscored an ongoing slowdown in Nigerian student migration to Britain, showing a 34 percent drop in sponsored study visa grants to Nigerian nationals, which fell to 19,734 in the year ending September 2026, representing roughly six percent of all UK student visas issued.