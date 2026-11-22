A woman has sparked a debate after stating that any woman who agrees to share finances 50:50 with her man is suffering from low self-esteem.
Isabella Iloka, an influencer, took to Facebook to point out that men don't share child birth, child care, and domestic chores 50:50 with women, yet they expect the women to share finances equally
She added that any woman who agrees to 50:50 is just "bribing" a man to stay with her.
She wrote: "Any woman in a heterosexual relationship and is doing 50:50 has low self esteem. You're bribing him to stay with you, because you know that if you don't contribute 50 percent of the bills in the house, he would leave you.
"So you are subsidizing life for a fully grown man whereby you still have to perform your own roles, which includes birthing kids bearing his name.
"So no, it's not because you love him, you're bribing him to stay with you cos once your money is off the table, he will ghost you. 50:50 is your subscription fee to have a slice of a man."
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Always Igbo women. The bottom barrel ones. Chukwu pokwunu óku nile.
God will help Nigerian women and this money talk is becoming madness , especially in the current world economy. .I refuse to see my husband suffering in the name of paying for everything that's why when the man dies women be falling apart , training starts now no one is guaranteed forever, contribute to your home learn to be financially viable.. the main thing is marry a good man with principles because a good person will appreciate your efforts , help with kids , house work and be kind to you right back. There are good men who don't cheat and love their families. Please women make money so you can choose to marry a better husband and not marry because a man has money and can pay bills that's why there is so much disrespect in Nigerian marriages..
They claim equality but don't want it practiced when it's time to actually act on it. Slllt lots
It's the norm of equality and feminism. If not, see the man as the head, respect and submit to him.