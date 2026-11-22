A woman has sparked a debate after stating that any woman who agrees to share finances 50:50 with her man is suffering from low self-esteem.





Isabella Iloka, an influencer, took to Facebook to point out that men don't share child birth, child care, and domestic chores 50:50 with women, yet they expect the women to share finances equally





She added that any woman who agrees to 50:50 is just "bribing" a man to stay with her.





She wrote: "Any woman in a heterosexual relationship and is doing 50:50 has low self esteem. You're bribing him to stay with you, because you know that if you don't contribute 50 percent of the bills in the house, he would leave you.



"So you are subsidizing life for a fully grown man whereby you still have to perform your own roles, which includes birthing kids bearing his name.



"So no, it's not because you love him, you're bribing him to stay with you cos once your money is off the table, he will ghost you. 50:50 is your subscription fee to have a slice of a man."