Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey has confirmed that negotiations are actively underway with Fulham over a new long-term contract, signaling his desire to settle his future at Craven Cottage swiftly despite mounting transfer speculation.
Speaking to TNT Sports following Fulham’s 1-1 Premier League draw away to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium a result that ended the club's 17-match losing streak against City, the 26-year-old center-back acknowledged that discussions with the West London side are progressing positively. Bassey’s existing agreement runs until next summer, though the club holds an option to trigger a one-year extension.
His remarks come amid reports linking him with a January switch to Manchester United under newly appointed head coach Mauricio Pochettino, as well as interest from Serie A outfit Inter Milan. However, the Fulham captain emphasized his contentment under manager Álvaro Arbeloa and indicated he is eager to finalize fresh terms soon.
"Of course [a new contract is something we want to get done quickly]. We are negotiating; we are still talking. It’s an amazing place to be, I have settled in nicely, and the manager has put a lot of faith and trust in me. It’s nice to be here, and hopefully we will see what happens with the negotiations," Bassey stated.
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You better stay where you are. Just negotiate for better pay. You want go to ManU? Those ex players of the club will finish you.