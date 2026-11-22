Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey has confirmed that negotiations are actively underway with Fulham over a new long-term contract, signaling his desire to settle his future at Craven Cottage swiftly despite mounting transfer speculation.



Speaking to TNT Sports following Fulham’s 1-1 Premier League draw away to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium a result that ended the club's 17-match losing streak against City, the 26-year-old center-back acknowledged that discussions with the West London side are progressing positively. Bassey’s existing agreement runs until next summer, though the club holds an option to trigger a one-year extension.

His remarks come amid reports linking him with a January switch to Manchester United under newly appointed head coach Mauricio Pochettino, as well as interest from Serie A outfit Inter Milan. However, the Fulham captain emphasized his contentment under manager Álvaro Arbeloa and indicated he is eager to finalize fresh terms soon.