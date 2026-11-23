A businesswoman has reacted after being called barren because she has not yet welcomed a child with her husband





Okpara Nneka criticised a content creator for a negative post made about someone.





The content creator responded, calling her barren and telling her that she has worms in her womb, eating up her kids, which is why she has been suffering multiple miscarriages and has no child to show after many years of marriage.







Reacting to the insensitive comment, Okpara Nneka wrote: "A fellow woman called me barren.



"hia Celebrity Buzz ,you called me barren Chineke para tule.



"As a fellow woman, I honestly expected you to know better. But calling me barren because I haven't given birth? That's fine, if that makes you feel better about yourself.



"I haven't given birth yet, and I'm not ashamed of my journey. Motherhood is a blessing, not a competition, and I refuse to let anyone's words make me feel less of a woman.



"You are always having negative words on everyone and everything you post so am not surprised you took it personally that you had to dig into my private life.



"Anyway, I wish you well. May we never become women who find joy in another woman's waiting season or who use another woman waiting season to make jest of."