A viral video showing a foreign tourist accusing the Emir of Daura in Katsina State, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar, of inappropriate conduct during a recent visit to his palace has sparked widespread reactions on social media.

In a post shared on Instagram on Saturday, November 22, 2026, the tourist recounted what she described as an unpleasant experience during her visit to Daura as part of her tour of Nigeria.

According to her account, she visited the monarch's palace on November 14 and was ushered into an "elegant" room, where she and the Emir sat on a couch and engaged in a conversation.

The tourist alleged that during the interaction, the Emir grabbed her hand and began playing with it before allegedly touching her chest without consent. She stated that she was able to record the encounter using her Meta smart glasses and subsequently shared the footage online.

While the monarch is yet to officially respond to the allegation, prominent Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi weighed in on the controversy yesterday, stating in a social media post that any emir found guilty of immorality should be dethroned.

Watch the video below…