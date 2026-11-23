A viral video showing a foreign tourist accusing the Emir of Daura in Katsina State, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar, of inappropriate conduct during a recent visit to his palace has sparked widespread reactions on social media.
In a post shared on Instagram on Saturday, November 22, 2026, the tourist recounted what she described as an unpleasant experience during her visit to Daura as part of her tour of Nigeria.
According to her account, she visited the monarch's palace on November 14 and was ushered into an "elegant" room, where she and the Emir sat on a couch and engaged in a conversation.
The tourist alleged that during the interaction, the Emir grabbed her hand and began playing with it before allegedly touching her chest without consent. She stated that she was able to record the encounter using her Meta smart glasses and subsequently shared the footage online.
While the monarch is yet to officially respond to the allegation, prominent Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi weighed in on the controversy yesterday, stating in a social media post that any emir found guilty of immorality should be dethroned.
Watch the video below…
Comments (22)Add yours ↓
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of lindaikejisblog.com or any employee thereof.
What a disgrace of a mumu man. His type orders public lashing for women who don't wear hijabs in public
This is an international disgrace by a pervert of emir........ He doesn't even know how to speak English. He should go down the throne and be prosecuted immediately.
the pervert should be dethroned and jailed ASAP
i concur...he was thinking the lady has consented.
Haaaa
Na so this man become ex-Emir
This here is a big learning moment for people generally and especially for young folks and ladies especially. Don't be too trusting because the person is big man, Man of God (Pastor, Imam Prophet or even Babalawo), Chief or King, Rich man or old man - human beings can misbehave, trust but be very cautious
NPFshould summon this man to the police HQ for questioning. Very useless man.
The governor should revoke his title and should be arrested immediately.
In saner clime, he will be charged to court with this evidence.
but sems like she led him on.Clearly sounded happy
Typical Nigerian logic. Blame the woman right? She asked for it, it was the way she dressed, she did not slap him, she did not scream…. I weep for Nigeria. A country full of entitled, perverted men. No big deal, abi - afterall all he did was touch her breast. How would men feel if women just randomly reached out and touched their genitals???? You go to buy gsrri and the market woman grabs your balls, you are in a bus and the lady next to you just casually pokes your groin, you are walking on the road and a group of women just slap your bum as they walk past. Fun abi??
Old news now Linda,
This is embarrassing. The sad part is that he will get away with it
Yes, because up there most of their leaders are hypocrites. Now the nonagenarian Emir's harem were all shrivelled, but fortunately for the Emir the 73rd Virgin who would warm the cockles of his loins came calling. Then his gnarled paws strayed too close to the flames.
This is not good for his personality This should be investigated
Animal 👿
This was late Chief E.K Clarks MO with women, young or old. Most of these old folks are fucking perverts
The same Emir will order someone to be stoned for blasphemy or lashed for not wearing the hijab. Hypocrisy.
He got carried away and forgot that the camera was on him, too bad.
So the little thing that he did, is it worth the international humiliation she has created online? That’s why Oyibo women cannot be trusted. If he had pinned her down and sexually assaulted her, I would understand. He found her nice and compliant and he shot his shot. She was laughing and acting like she was in agreement and he must have seen green light. When she said no, he withdrew. So what’s the reporting on Social media for?
Am in support of what Gumi said, such a disgusting behaviour coming from an elder, the matter should be investigated.