Veteran actor, Don Richard has cried out for public assistance.

In a video shared online, he appealed to anyone God has blessed to help him.

‘’Nigeria is hard ooo!!! But God will not allow it to be hard for us.” he said

I beg you, if God has helped and lifted you and had mercy on you, all you Commissioners, Ministers, Senators, Governors, Chairmen, important people whom God has helped, please have mercy on me. Please lift me up too. I am not a bad person. I am only bad in movies. Send help my way, please. Have mercy on me too'' he said in Yoruba