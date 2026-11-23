Veteran actor, Don Richard has cried out for public assistance.
In a video shared online, he appealed to anyone God has blessed to help him.
‘’Nigeria is hard ooo!!! But God will not allow it to be hard for us.” he said
I beg you, if God has helped and lifted you and had mercy on you, all you Commissioners, Ministers, Senators, Governors, Chairmen, important people whom God has helped, please have mercy on me. Please lift me up too. I am not a bad person. I am only bad in movies. Send help my way, please. Have mercy on me too'' he said in Yoruba
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Yes, we are all feeling it. By God’s grace, Nigeria will go from reforms to prosperity. The pains will come with gains, PBAT 4+4
No sane person supports this government without being bought. How much did the Asiwaju Political Cult (apc) give you to defend their failures online?
No be your brother be Tinubu cry to him, Awalokan, Emilokan
Sir,please vote Tinubu again!
Bring out your voters card and see if it changes the situation for you come January.
Since you are selecting who should help you then you've saved us the trouble. Unwise begger
Good hanf never marry uns bastard yorubas na una vote am Tribal bigots
Your colleaques should come to your rescue, am sure the last election you were in support of the ruling party, just manage for now next year go better when you vote in the ndc presidntial candidate.