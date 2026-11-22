Paolo Bulgari, the renowned Italian jeweler and longtime chairman of the Bvlgari Group who helped elevate his family’s Roman workshop into an international luxury empire, has died in Rome at the age of 89.

Announcing his passing on Saturday, his family remembered him as an extraordinary entrepreneur who championed Italian craftsmanship across the globe, though the cause of death was not disclosed.

Luxury house Bvlgari also paid tribute to its former leader who assumed the chairmanship in 1984 hailing his enduring creative influence and revisiting his personal philosophy on design.



"The greatest jeweler of our times is gone," his family said in a statement.

"Everything can be a source of inspiration. There are no rules in creativity. Never," Bulgari once remarked, as recalled in the company's tribute.



Born in Rome in 1937, Bulgari entered the family firm in 1960, building a reputation as one of the industry's foremost authorities on precious gemstones. Founded in 1884 by his grandfather, Greek silversmith Sotirios Voulgaris who later Italianized his surname after migrating from the Ottoman Empire the house forged a signature aesthetic under Paolo and his brothers.

Breaking away from traditional French jewelry conventions, they favored bold proportions, vibrant colored gems, and rich yellow gold, while expanding boutiques into Paris, New York, and Geneva and diversifying into timepieces, fragrances, leather goods, and hospitality.

During Rome’s La Dolce Vita era of the 1950s and 1960s, the brand's Via Condotti flagship became a fixture for international royalty and cinema icons, including Sophia Loren, Audrey Hepburn, Ingrid Bergman, Grace Kelly, and Elizabeth Taylor, whose famous emerald-and-diamond gifts from Richard Burton were later auctioned by Christie’s.

Decades later, a diamond-studded Bulgari ring was reportedly given to Diana, Princess of Wales, by Dodi Fayed shortly before their fatal 1997 car crash in Paris, while contemporary stars such as Zendaya and Anne Hathaway continue to represent the maison.

The family's prominence also exposed them to criminal targeting during Italy's kidnapping wave; in 1975, Bulgari personally negotiated the release of his abducted brother Gianni following a reported 1.3 billion lire ransom, eight years before a cousin and her teenage son were kidnapped and held for 35 days.



In 2011, the Bulgari family ended more than a century of independent ownership by selling a controlling stake in the company to French luxury conglomerate LVMH in a transaction valued at over $5 billion. Later in life, he and his wife established the Paolo Bulgari Foundation in 2019 to fund schooling and vocational training for youth in underserved neighborhoods around Rome.

A funeral service is scheduled to be held on Monday, November 23, at the Basilica of Santa Croce in Gerusalemme in Rome.