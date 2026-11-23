A 36-year-old US Army veteran and mother of three has died after being mauled by a pack of dogs in the yard of an abandoned home in Georgia, United States.

The victim, identified as Allison Lynn Anderson, was found dead on Monday, November 16, in the yard of an abandoned property along Dogwood Trail in Cartersville, Bartow County.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), preliminary autopsy results showed that Anderson sustained fatal injuries after being attacked by dogs.

Authorities have since located several dogs believed to have been involved in the attack, and the animals have been placed in the custody of Bartow County Animal Control.

However, investigators have not disclosed the exact number of dogs involved or established the circumstances that led to the fatal incident.

A 911 call was reportedly made at around 9:10 a.m. after Anderson's body was discovered, prompting a response from sheriff's deputies, Georgia State Patrol officers, and GBI investigators.

Anderson's death has left her family devastated, with her daughter, Miley Garner, calling for justice and expressing anger over the alleged failure of the dogs' owners to keep the animals under control.

"What happened to my mom absolutely sickens me. I can't fathom to think how she must have felt in her last moments," Garner said.

She added: "I am so disgusted and absolutely heartbroken that the owners of these dogs did not have control over them. What my mom went through was torture."

Anderson, who served in the US Army from 2007, was remembered by her family as a funny, outgoing, and kind-hearted woman who loved making people laugh.

She leaves behind three children, Miley, Lathem and Jaxon.

In another heartbreaking development, Anderson was reportedly looking forward to becoming a grandmother for the first time, with her daughter expecting a baby early next year.

Garner said her mother would have been overjoyed to learn about the pregnancy.

"If my mom knew that I was carrying her first grandchild, she would be over the moon and full of excitement," she said.