Media personality Waleed Waya has come to the defense of the 92-year-old Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar, following allegations of inappropriate conduct leveled against him by a foreign tourist, Mirka, during her recent visit to his palace.
In a post shared on X, Waya alleged that the entire viral encounter involving the tourist was a deliberate setup aimed at tarnishing the monarch's reputation.
According to him, contrary to claims that the Emir touched Mirka inappropriately, the elderly ruler was simply trying to wipe away fura (a traditional northern Nigerian millet drink) that had spilled on her chest while she was drinking it.
Read his submission below
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Jesus!! 😆😆😆🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂
This in court is what every prosecutor prays for. No he said she said like Apkabio. Video dey! And not just a video a very compelling crime committing video. While difficult his best defence is to say he assumed she consented or settle the woman big time out of court so she doesn't appear as a witness. Without her testimony case is dead. This is what saved Diddy from that beating video and that's why DV charges could not be brought up against him. Most cases start with a denial eg Dani Alves, when video is evident the only and only defense any good lawyer will tell you is to challenge consent by saying as far you believed consent was given. Even if it is partial. We see that she did not really resist the hand touching, she didn't. Let's call spade a spade. She claims she didn't out of respect that's legally indirectly conceding consent. And when things progressed she changed her mind and as far as the video we saw or I saw he stopped. A jury may and I say may side with him or a judge. No guarantees but this fura di nunu crap of a stupid response is stupidly and digging the Emir hole further. Just shut the fuck up. He has no choice but to say absolutely nothing, try and settle the woman outside court and let it slide. Otherwise if it progresses to court Emir fit smell Jail like joke like joke. But Nigeria is not a sane land so what do we expect to happen. Nothing go happen na. The council will say this similar crap as this publication is an introduction of the stupid lie they intend to tell. If the council does nothing, police is hands off and even if she herself goes to civil court she go spend money ehn and those judges are all thieves. Nothing will happen after 2 weeks story will die.
I thought islam did not permit a man to touch a woman who isn't his wife, and especially not in public. Abi the law no extend to white woman ni? Na only nigerian womn e reach?
This is why we won't progress as a Country, In a sane world, the shameless man should have resigned but here we are, some shameless youth will be the ones defending the old bastard shameless, hrtless and thieves we elect as leaders and politicians for their wrong doing, Just imagine a dumb excuse " cleaning fura for her chest. WHERE IS THE FURA? WHY CAN'T WE SEE IT IN THE VIDEO? WHY CAN'T HE JUST TELL HER TO CLEAN WHAT ON HER CHEST (IF AT ALL IT'S THERE)? THE VIDEO WE SAW IS SOMEONE GROOPING (HOLDING BOBBY) WITH BOTH HANDS AND NOT DUSTING (IF YOU WANT TO CLEAN SOEMTHING), and a piglife human comes online to garnish the shame with some risible excuses. Honestly, ALOT sadden my hrt, I always ask, how did we get to this point as a Nation, is there any hope for tomorrow in Nigeria? Just imagine!!! SMH
Ode! She was recording from her glasses, it won't capture the whole story... of what use is the woman to a 92 year old man. If you hate your skin and have slave mentality, thats on you. But other people use their brain unlike you. And oh, in case you dont know nvidia ceo has just been recalled.
They will do more to all your female daughters, keep defending them otuobo
Only someone with the brain 🧠 of a malu 🐄 will give this type of response in defence of something that is indefensible.
If that woman sues him, the court will ask if she asked him to clean her up assuming your awkward defence should be considered at all.
Which kain cheap lie is this. Even the lie is not lying come up with something better if you want to defend your uncultured Emir
The fura too poured on her hand that he was rubbing and pressing up and down
The kiss that Emir gave her on her cheek is also to kiss away the Fura from her face Kai
U no well
Huh?
Im ashamed of this response.
Waya or rope or wetin be your name, SHUT THE FUCK UP! If you're not sick or something, you wont comment on this issue even if you're coerced to do so.
Would he wipe fura from a Hausa woman. Some tribe in this Nigeria never want to be accountable.
Who be this? Is that the same way he wipes off fura from the chest of underaged girls? Shameless group of perverts.
We're insane country called Nigeria where crime is covered up when it involves the rich..... Your own daughters will be rapped and killed in Jesus name name