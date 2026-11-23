Media personality Waleed Waya has come to the defense of the 92-year-old Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar, following allegations of inappropriate conduct leveled against him by a foreign tourist, Mirka, during her recent visit to his palace.

In a post shared on X, Waya alleged that the entire viral encounter involving the tourist was a deliberate setup aimed at tarnishing the monarch's reputation.

According to him, contrary to claims that the Emir touched Mirka inappropriately, the elderly ruler was simply trying to wipe away fura (a traditional northern Nigerian millet drink) that had spilled on her chest while she was drinking it.

Read his submission below