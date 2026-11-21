Tom Brady has purchased a minority stake in Chelsea Football Club, adding the Premier League side to his growing portfolio of sports investments, according to TMZ.



The size of the seven-time Super Bowl winner’s stake and the amount he paid have not been disclosed. Forbes values Chelsea at approximately $4.2 billion.



The acquisition comes weeks after Brady sold his 3.3 per cent holding in Birmingham City, who play in England’s second tier. The report cited English Football League restrictions on holding ownership interests in multiple clubs as the reason for his departure from Birmingham. Chelsea is the latest addition to Brady’s business interests since retiring from professional football.



He holds a five per cent stake in the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders and an ownership interest in the Las Vegas Aces basketball team. He also owns an E1 boat-racing team and is a co-owner of the Las Vegas Night Owls pickleball team.