Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly bombed two electricity transmission poles connecting the Kainji Dam power plant to Jebba in Niger State. The explosions occurred at about 2pm on 17 November between Kanti community in Mashegu Local Government Area and Kanya community in Mokwa Local Government Area.



Security-focused publication Zagazola Makama reported that the suspected attackers intended to destroy transmission infrastructure, with concerns that the Kainji Dam power facility could also be a potential target.



The blasts reportedly caused panic in surrounding communities, raising fears over the security of critical electricity installations. No lives were lost, according to the report. Security monitoring continued in the affected area to track developments and prevent further attacks.



The incident follows recurring attacks and vandalism affecting electricity infrastructure across the country. In November, the House of Representatives resolved to investigate the destruction of 10 electricity transmission towers within five months across three northern states.



The affected infrastructure included transmission lines connecting Kano with Bauchi, Katsina and Kaduna. Lawmakers directed the relevant committees to investigate the incidents, determine the financial losses and recommend measures to prevent a recurrence. In a separate incident on 7 May, armed men invaded the Transmission Company of Nigeria’s 132kV substation in Offa, Kwara State.



The attackers reportedly held workers at gunpoint and forced operators to shut down the Offa and Ojoku electricity feeders. They also interfered with control switches and relay buttons, resulting in the shutdown of a 40MVA transformer. TCN subsequently restored the transformer and the affected feeders.



In July, the company reported that six transmission towers along the Yola–Jalingo 330kV line had been vandalised, with about 130 structural components removed. A suspect was later arrested during a joint operation involving TCN and the police.



Four towers along the Afam-IPP–Elelenwo 132kV transmission line in Rivers State were also vandalised in August. TCN described that attack as the fifth recent incident involving the removal of components from the same transmission line.