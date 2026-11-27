Former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola has rejected calls for election riggers to face death, urging political leaders to avoid extreme rhetoric ahead of the 2027 general elections.



Speaking in an interview with ARISE News anchor Ojy Okpe aired on Friday, November 27, Fashola said electoral offences should attract firm punishment through lawful procedures rather than threats of extrajudicial violence.



The former Minister of Power, Works and Housing was responding to the “rig and die” slogan attributed to former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege and comparisons with former President Muhammadu Buhari’s remarks about ballot-box snatchers before the 2019 elections. Asked whether election riggers should receive the death penalty, he replied: “Absolutely not. I mean, come on. I think we must move away from what I think are extreme narratives and rhetoric,” he added.



Fashola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said the Electoral Act did not prescribe death for rigging. He stressed that even where capital punishment applied, an accused person must first face a charge, trial and an opportunity to present a defence. “The punishment under the Electoral Act is not death. And even if it were death, which I will not support, there’s a process before you take human life; a charge, a trial, an opportunity to defend yourself,” he said.



He urged Nigerians to condemn electoral manipulation without allowing elections to become a justification for violence. “The penalty for rigging is not death. But don’t rig. Go and campaign for your party,” Fashola said.

He advised parties to strengthen voter mobilisation in their strongholds and work to reduce losing margins in areas where they were less popular. “There are places where each party is popular. There are places where parties will never win, no matter what they do there. That is the reality across the world,” he said.



Asked whether existing penalties provided sufficient deterrence, Fashola suggested that serious electoral offences could warrant tougher prison sentences without the option of a fine. “I think maybe there might be stiffer sentences without option of fine, maybe a defined custodial sentence that is deterrent in nature,” he said.



He argued that conduct capable of seriously damaging democratic institutions should not carry penalties that offenders could simply pay to avoid imprisonment. “I always hold the view that some very serious, really impactful conduct should not be allowed to be monetised, and undermining of democracy is seriously impactful,” he said. However, he maintained that capital punishment would be excessive. “I don’t think it goes that far,” he added.



Fashola also called for sustained public education on elections, arguing that repeated changes to electoral legislation had not been matched by sufficient efforts to explain democratic principles to citizens.



He proposed nationwide education on electoral conduct and ethics, beginning in primary schools and delivered in Nigeria’s major languages. The former governor said reducing desperation around elections required both politicians and voters to accept that parties could win in one electoral cycle and lose in another.