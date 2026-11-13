‘We don’t need a deal’ - Trump tells Vance to turn his focus away from Iran

In a morning statement posted to Truth Social, Trump directed Vance, who had been spearheading diplomatic outreach to secure a ceasefire and broader resolution, to instead devote his complete attention to addressing alleged crime and corruption in Democratic-governed states and cities.
United States President Donald Trump has signaled a sharp shift in his administration’s diplomatic posture toward Tehran, announcing on social media that Washington does not need an agreement with Iran and instructing Vice President JD Vance to pivot away from leading negotiations.
"We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed! We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait!" Trump wrote, referring to frozen Iranian assets and U.S. naval control over the Strait of Hormuz.
The directive follows quiet diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran aimed at averting a renewed escalation into full-scale conflict.
The reassignment also distances Vance from stalled negotiations after the vice president publicly attributed recent Republican midterm election losses to voter dissatisfaction over the war with Iran, a conflict Trump agreed carried political costs, though he maintained the military intervention was justified to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
Later in the day, during an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump offered a more hawkish assessment of the standoff. While reiterating earlier remarks that immediate military action was unnecessary because U.S. forces maintain control over the Persian Gulf waterway, he stated he would not hesitate to resume strikes if conditions deteriorated.
"We control the Gulf in terms of the Hormuz Strait. We control it, totally control it. But the answer is, if I saw things going the other way, I would do that. And it’s possible I would do it right now," Trump said, adding that he would view leaving office with Iran's current leadership remaining in power as a defeat.
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This Orange man's ego will perpetually cause global economic disruptions. A war he said would be concluded in two weeks, when it started in February 2026, is gradually heading towards the one year mark, and yet there's no end in sight. He's ordering his VP to stop leading the team that's working hard to find a lasting end to the war, via the diplomatic route, in preference for continued senseless bombing of Iran, which has not yielded any result, but a worldwide chaos. I hope the new Congress in January 2027, will be able to stop all these madness, and Trump's ego trip. Mr. Trump, Americans have shown their displeasure for the continuation of the war, through the loss of the Mid-term elections by the Republican Party, Why are you still obstinate? Whether you like it or not, Iran will not capitulate easily, even if the war persists till the end of your term, and just as you have said, your administration will go down as a failure in American history. END THE WAR NOW.